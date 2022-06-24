Bollywood singer-rapper Raftaar and his wife and interior designer Komal Vohra have decided to end their marriage and part ways after six years of marriage. They are likely to come to an end in October. Raftaar and Komal who got married in 2016, filed for divorce in 2020. Due to the pandemic, the proceedings got delayed. A source close to the couple told HT, “Everything was delayed due to the pandemic. They will sign the divorce papers on October 6.” The couple’s problems began only a few days after their marriage”.Also Read - Rapper Raftaar ties knot with Komal Vohra! (View Pictures)

“Both have moved on in their respective lives and the couple, along with their families, remain cordial,” added the source, who further revealed that “only close ones know about this”. When the portal tried to contact Vohra, the sister of TV actors Karan and Kunal Vohra, she confirmed our report but declined to comment. Also Read - Rapper Raftaar and Komal Vohra wedding: All you need to know about the most-awaited December marriage!

Raftaar and Komal met at a common friend’s place in 2011, and it was love at first sight for them. They dated for five years and then got married in 2016. Earlier, Raftaar shared pictures and moments from his wedding. But now, the two have unfollowed each other and deleted their pictures. Also Read - Congratulations! Rapper Raftaar gets engaged to girlfriend Komal Vohra!