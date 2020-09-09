Rapper Raftaar has tested positive for COVID-19. The singer has taken to Instagram to announce the news and has stated that he is asymptomatic and currently is under home quarantine. However, Raftaar said that there might be a technical error in the swab test because he feels fit and fine. Also Read - DMRC Issues New Guidelines Ahead of Resumption of Services on All Lines, Encourages 'Work From Home'

The post reads, "Hi everybody, wanted to share a quick update with you. I had to go on Roadies. For that I had to undergo COVID tests. In the first two tests, I tested negative. But my today's test result has come positive. The BMC has instructed me to stay in isolation, so I have isolated myself at home. I am waiting to be tested again because I feel there must be some technical error, because I am just fit and fine, I am not feeling unwell. I don't think I have the disease because I don't display any symptoms or traits. But it's my duty to isolate myself and I assure you all that I am fit and fine. Please dont worry, I will keep you updated regarding my health. I have already started getting calls. I don't know how people got this information so fast. Don't worry, I will take care of myself. All of you please take care."

Earlier celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Genelia D'Souza, Kanika Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among others tested positive for coronavirus.

Beyond music, the rapper is all set to turn producer for a yet-untitled film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.