Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty Viral Pic: Actors Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty are one of the cutest couples in the television industry. The two connected on Karan Johar's reality show Bigg Boss OTT, where they first met. Raqesh and Shamita connected instantly on the show and formed a romantic relationship inside the house. Their fans, who profoundly called them 'ShaRa,' cannot contain their joy with the couple's latest mushy pictures.

In a recent photo of the couple that has since gone viral on social media, Raqesh Bapat can be seen tenderly kissing Shamita Shetty on the cheeks. Bapat was spotted in casuals while his alleged ladylove was seen in a floral cut-out dress. Several of the couple's fan clubs have shared the picture which was originally shared by Pinkvilla.

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty’s Viral Picture:



Fans showered immense love on their viral pictures. ShaRa fans also trended their popular hashtag. One of the users said, “Their picture together is sukoon.” Another user said, “Extremely romantic, Be ready to simp you all. I can literally feel the happiness.”Others said, “Happy days are coming.”

ShaRa Fans Reaction to Viral Picture:

It’s going to extremely romantic. Be ready to simp you all. I can literally feel the happiness on my TL through my phone Everyone seems to be having a biggggggg smile on their faces. Happy days are coming soon….. sorry not soon its ‘finally’#ShamitaShetty #ShaRa #shamitashetty pic.twitter.com/aiE65EhyCd — Sonu Kulhari (@SonuKulhari4) July 26, 2022

Be ready to stream, a perfect mv will be released super super soon.

Also, this pic melted my heart ❤#ShamitaShetty #ShaRa #ShamitasTribe #shamitashetty pic.twitter.com/aKO2O9MKlH — Sonu Kulhari (@SonuKulhari4) July 26, 2022

So much loveee and positivity on TL after so longggg ❤️ These babies deserve to be hyped at all means #ShamitaShetty #RaqeshBapat #ShaRa pic.twitter.com/Bk8dnsAGpW — (@Shamita__stan) July 25, 2022

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat appeared in Bigg Boss season 15 after Bigg Boss OTT. After the show, they were clicked together on various dinner dates and visited each other’s families. Even while everything appeared to be perfect and happy, there were rumours that Shamita and Raqesh had broken up and were no longer in a relationship. The two did, however, write cryptic notes and respond to the rumours of a breakup.

