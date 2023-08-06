Home

Entertainment

RARKPK’s Gayatri Aka Anjali Anand on People Criticising Her Looks, ‘They Believe I do Sexual Favours…’

RARKPK’s Gayatri Aka Anjali Anand on People Criticising Her Looks, ‘They Believe I do Sexual Favours…’

Rocky Aur Rani: Anjali Anand revealed how she never doubted herself, despite people critising her because of her looks.

RARKPK's Gayatri Aka Anjali Anand on People Criticising Her Looks, 'They Believe I do Sexual Favours...'

Actor, Anjali Anand made her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She played Ranveer Singh’s ‘overweight’ sister, Gayatri in the film. The actress has been garnering praise for her impactful performance in the movie. In a recent interview, she confronted, that people used to judge her for her looks, but she never doubted herself no matter what.

Trending Now

Anjali Anand on Her Role in Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani:

Anjali said that she was certain that she didn’t want to play the “best friend who is eating burgers on the side,” and wanted roles that had more to offer. In a chat with Siddharth Kannan, she said, “Usually in movies, even in older Karan Johar films, there are these characters, like Miss Mimi, who are sitting and eating french fries, burgers, food is spilling out of their mouth, we didn’t know better.” Anjali was presumably speaking about Miss Mimi from the Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit film Dil, whose entire personality is based on her physical traits. She continued, “We did not know that we should not show a person, a fat person, just eating all the time.” She said that with Gayatri, she felt that “there was an opportunity to turn the page and make that person come out and say it.”

In the film, Gayatri breaks into a monologue and accuses her family of undermining her esteem by constantly commenting on her weight and eating habits. She confronts them for calling her ‘Golu’ rather than ‘Gayatri’ her entire life. The scene resonated well with the audience. Reacting to people’s sentiments with the scene, she said “I don’t think I am less than the next person just because I look a certain way. I have complete faith in my talent and intent. I know what I bring to the table,” she said.

Anjali Anand on People Judging Her Appearance

Anjali appeared in a number of popular television shows. She recounted how, ten years ago, when she enrolled in acting school, people told her she could never become an actor. She said that even back then, she knew what she wanted, and did not want to settle for less. She eventually landed lead roles in TV shows such as Dhai Kilo Prem and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala. Also, she opened up when she got her second TV show as a lead, people suspected that she had gotten it in exchange of sexual favours and even said that to her on social media. “When I got Kufi, which was my second show, people have DMed me, 100s of DMs saying ‘Who gives a fat girl a second show as a lead? I am sure she must be sleeping with someone’. And I am wondering, these people think you won’t get work without sleeping with someone? It is stupid that we are still talking about all of this.” Anjali added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES