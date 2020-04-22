After Rashami Desai’s bank statements were leaked online, netizens circulated the screenshots and declared Arhaan Khan guilty for his actions, as they started using hashtag #FraudArhaanKhan on Twitter. It has now been reported that both Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai have broken their silence over the issue. Both the actors blame each other for leaking the statements. Here’s what Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan have to say. Also Read - Devoleena Bhattacharjee Seeks Mumbai Police's Help After Getting Death Threats For Talking About Arhaan Khan

While speaking to BT, Rashami had said, “These transactions were made in my absence, and that too, without my knowledge, when I was inside the BB house. When I came out and learnt about it, I shared the screenshots of my personal documents and these transactions with my accounting staff and a few others. Why did Arhaan transfer my money into his account? Also, I don’t know the people he has further transferred those funds to. Apart from the `15 lakh that Arhaan has to pay me, as can be seen in the screenshots, he owes me more money, which he is refusing to return. Talking about the screenshots, I have no clue who has leaked them on social media. If I had to leak anything, I wouldn’t have waited for two months after BB. I don’t want anything to do with Arhaan. The whole incident is disturbing and it has taken a toll on me, emotionally.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Arhaan Khan Took 15 Lakh From Rashami Desai's Account, #FraudArhaanKhan Trends

On the other hand, Arhaan told BT, ““Nobody can release these statements except Rashami or me. Since the allegations are against me, it’s obvious that she leaked those screenshots. Half the transactions involving huge amounts aren’t mine. Rashami had set up a production house, which I had joined as a partner. I have invested equally, both financially and emotionally. Any transfer of funds is either my rightful profit or return of debt. Also, before making such allegations, it is to be noted that transfer of funds wouldn’t have been possible had Rashami not given me signed cheques. She had asked me to transfer money to certain people in her absence. It was work-related. She was fully aware of the transactions and I have bills to prove my claim. I strongly believe that this is a curated plan to malign me, as I had received messages, warning me against adversities post April 15. It’s unfortunate that our relationship has reached a point of no return.” Also Read - Hindustani Bhau Shares Hilarious Incident From His Stay at Bigg Boss 13 House