Mumbai: Actor Rashami Desai is being loved for her major transformation. The diva, who was seen in music video Parwah with Neha Bhasin, is an avid social media user. She loves to share videos and hot stills from photoshoots. Recently, Rashami Desai followed viral trend and created a video on ‘1…2…3…4… Dhum Tak Tak Dhum Tak‘. Rashami Desai made a montage of her super hot looks in sexy outfits and shared it on IG. The caption read as, “Keep things.. #rashamidesai #rashamians #reel #trendingreel #love #reelkarofeelkaro #diva #rythmicrashami #immagical‍♀”. Her fans were quick to respond on the video as one of them said, “Looking so beautiful”, while another wrote, “Caught u in 1min❤ looking super stunning”. There’s no denying that Rashami looked absolutely breathtaking in the sensuous pictures.Also Read - Rashami Desai Flaunts Toned Legs And Perfect Hourglass Figure, Burns Internet in Glamorous Green Dress - See Pics

Have a look at Rashami Desai’s hot poses in the video:

571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631″> View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai)

Also Read - Neha Bhasin Breaks Silence on Rashami Desai-Umar Riaz' Relationship; Fans Claim he Broke Her Heart - See Tweets

Earlier, the Naagin 6 actor had shared a pic from her music video Parwah and had asked fans to share a feedback on her looks. She wore a neon orange crop top combined with colour blocked pants in the post. Gold chains and a magnificent hairstyle were the finishing touches on her stunning look. She had captioned, “What do u think about the this look ??”. Also Read - Rashami Desai Shows Hotness in Body Hugging Neon Green Co-ord Set With Animal Print, Sexy Curves Are Unmissable

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai)

Meanwhile, Rashami Desai was in trouble a few days ago when she reached out to the cyber cell of the Mumbai Police against the harassment that she faced from Umar Riaz’s fans online. She spoke about him in one of her interviews. Many fans slammed her for saying that Umar could be in a relationship with someone and they are just friends.

Well, what are your thoughts on Rashami’s new Instagram reel?