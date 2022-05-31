Rashami Desai Hot Photos: Actor Rashami Desai, who never misses a chance to flaunt her sexy look, took to her social media to drop some truly sizzling and hot photos of her latest look in a silver dress. Rashami could be seen flaunting her sexy back in a criss-cross strap dress that is body-hugging. Rashami shared the pictures on Instagram on Monday. She looked absolutely stunning in the silver dress that she teamed up with a pair of silver sparkly shoes and her hair tied in a pony. Rashami applied lots of gloss on her lips and goes for simple eye makeup.Also Read - Rashami Desai Soars The Temperature in Her Sexy Blue Thigh-High Slit Gown, Fans Say, 'This Dress is Made For You Only’ - See Hot Pics!

Rashami Desai also shared a video where she was seen smashing plates at OPA Kipos, Mumbai. It’s a traditional Greek ritual. Rashami’s charming look and persona are something that can’t be ignored. Her hot photos from the latest outing in this silver dress can make men go weak in the knees. She has always wowed us with her grand fashion choices, her well-toned body, and her acting flairs. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, TejRan Among Others Glam Up For Baba Siddique’s Iftar Party - Watch Viral Videos

Rashami Desai’s bold looks in silver dress:

Rashami Desai carried a mini purse in silver colour to match her overall look. She kept her jewelry minimal with just a thin neck chain. Also Read - Umar Riaz And Parineeti Chopra Don The Same T-Shirt, Fans Say, 'There is Something Something Between Them' - See Viral Pics

While sharing the photos on Instagram, Rashami captioned the post, “Dinner Ready”. Fans went berserk as soon as she dropped these sexy pictures in a silver dress. One of the fans wrote, “My heart skipped a beat”. Another user said, “Looking Fabulous”.

Rashami Desai, who is currently playing a double role in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 is one of the most popular faces on television. She rose to fame after appearing in the reality show Bigg Boss 13.