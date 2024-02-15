Home

Rashami Desai Explains Why She Felt Uncomfortable With Ranveer Singh’s Ad About Sexual Health: ‘They Come to TV When They Want to Promote…’

Rashami Desai elaborates on why she didn't like Ranveer Singh's Bold Care ad. She speaks about what made her reject the ad.

Rashami Desai on Ranveer Singh's Bold Care ad

New Delhi: Actor Rashami Desai expressed her dissent with the new ad starring Ranveer Singh about sexual health. She took to social media to condemn the ad which looked like a parody of the Hindi daily soaps featuring a lot of family drama. Now, in her latest interview, she spoke about why she is not comfortable with the Bold Care ad.

While talking to Hindustan Times, Rashami highlighted that the TV industry is extremely vulnerable. She said the film industry people often move to TV and try to take advantage of its vast reach to promote their films. However, they are the same people who later mock the TV industry for their gains. “In television, we’ve never shown such things. People always make a mockery of the small screen, but they come to TV when they need to promote (films). TV has the biggest reach, but it is also demeaned the most. There’s no respectful balance. I felt bad because I’ve been working here,” she said.

Rashami, who is a prominent name on television, expressed her love for the industry and how she would always stand up for it because it has given her both opportunities and fame. She added that her love for her industry will never fade away no matter how many times people decide to make fun of it. “I did start with regional films before getting into television. The name, fame, money, love and the massive respect I got for my work has been from TV industry. When you travel abroad, people actually see our culture and understand a lot of other things [through TV]. I have a huge respect [for TV],” she said.

The ad in question also features adult star Johnny Stars. A section of the audience has highlighted how the ad is a small step towards ending the taboo around men’s sexual health. Many stars from the TV and film industries have given their thumbs up to the ad and appreciated Ranveer for lending his support to the cause.

