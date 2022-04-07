Rashami Desai Hot Photos: TV actor Rashami Desai makes a fashion statement every time she steps out. After glowing in a shimmery metallic green short dress at a recent award ceremony, Rashami posted a series of super-hot photos on Instagram donning a gorgeous animal print co-ord set of neon green colour. Rashami decked up in a glamorous, body-hugging co-ord set for a shoot in Mumbai. She completed the look with the accessories, and high funky ponytail. She did her crop top do the talking. Rashami sported beach waves with her green ensemble. For the makeup, Rashami Desai picked a turquoise blue eyeliner that took the limelight. The actor can be seen confidently flaunting her curves in this co-ord set. Well, her breathtaking photographs are definitely a treat for her fans.Also Read - Rashami Desai Shimmers And Sparkles in Metallic Green Dress at Award Ceremony, Fans Call Her 'Bomb'

Once again winning hearts, Rashami Desai is being showered with love for her performance in music video Parwah. The song is loved by masses for her fabulous dance moves. However, it’s not always that she is making headlines for her work. The actor is also a fashionista in the true sense and grabs eyeballs for her amazing choice of clothing. Also Read - Naagin 6: Rashami Desai thanks Ekta Kapoor On Insta Post, Bids Adieu To Fans

Take a look at Rashami Desai’s killer looks in sexy co-ord set:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai)

On the work front, Rashami was last seen on Naagin 6. Meanwhile, the actor went through a hard time as she fell prey to online trolling by Umar Riaz’s fans. She had even filed a complaint to Mumbai Police against the trolls. This happened when the actress spoke about his personal life during an interview, which angered her fans. Rashami and Umar shared a special connection in the Bigg Boss 15 house. In a recent interview, Rashami hinted that Umar might not be single. Her comment irked fans which led to severe online trolling. Umar also shared a tweet defending Rashami where he asked his fans to spread love and not hate.