Rashami Desai sizzles, sparkles and shimmers like never before at the Femina Award ceremony last night. Fans cannot stop gushing over Rashami Desai's ultra-trendy fashion choices as this time, she turned heads at the red carpet in a gorgeous glittery embellished metallic green dress that had one-shoulder. The actor donned bold makeup, tied her hair neatly in a high bun and accessorised the dress with silver rings and a sleek bracelet. Rashami posed for the paps and even talked about her latest song Parwah, sung by Neha Bhasin.

Green tones are having a fashion moment of the hour. No wonder Rashami chooses to glam up like there's no tomorrow in similar hues for a monochrome look with her makeup matching her outfit. Her social media profile is nothing short of a fashion diary waiting to be explored for those looking for any kind of fashion and outfit inspiration. Fans on social media are trending #RashamiDesai to applaud her for hot and bold look at the ceremony.

Rashami Desai is oozing hotness at the red carpet of Femina Awards:



But when Rashami is not bringing the glitz to the table, she still brings the glam in a green sexy dress perfect for a night around town all through the year.

Meanwhile, Rashami is trending big on Twitter for her song Parwah where she features alongside child artist Gunjan Sinha. The song is sung by Neha Bhasin. In the song, both Rashami and Neha are seen wearing futuristic outfits as they groove to the tappy beats of the number. Parwah, written by Deep Kalsi and sung by Neha, is a three-minute-long video that talks about women deciding to follow their own hearts without paying attention to ‘what others will say’.