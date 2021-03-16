Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai was married to Super 30 actor Nandish Sandhu. They met on the sets of Uttaran and dated for a while before tying the knot in 2012. After four years of marriage, they decided to break their relationship as they were going through troubles in their marital life. While Rashami was inside the Bigg Boss house, she had opened up about the separation with Nandish and recently, she again got candid about her life’s struggle and how she faced society’s judgment during her divorce. Also Read - Ab Kya Jaan Logi! Rashami Desai's Fans go Gaga Over Her Bold Photoshoot in Deep Neck Dress

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Rashami Desai revealed her struggles. She said: "Honestly, when I was in that process, the entire process was stressful. I couldn't deal with it. Hence, I wasn't being myself and was trying to be someone who I was not. I was always upfront, but during that phase, everyone was doubting me. People judge you independently and not as a couple. They don't understand that it was between two people. There must be a reason right? We got separated and the partner has moved on and I am doing good."

Rashami Desai and Rashami Desai started living separately in early 2013 but soon they gave their relationship a chance and were back together in Nach Baliye 7. Nandish also told one o the portals that he wanted to sort out things but Rashami filed papers for the second time. "Rashami and I have had our ups and downs, and it's true we are parting ways. She had filed the papers a year ago, but I convinced her to give it another shot. This time around when she again filed the papers, I did not resist. I've given our relationship my 100%, but looks like it was something not meant to be," reported by a leading entertainment portal.