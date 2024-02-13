Home

Rashami Desai Slams Ranveer Singh-Johnny Sin’s Sexual Health Commercial, Calls It ‘Humiliating and Highly Unexpected’

Daily soap actress Rashami Desai recently fired backed at viral men's sexual health advertisement. On her Instagram story, the actress wrote mentioned the ad was humiliating and was highly unexpected.

Mumbai: Popular daily soap actress Rashami Desai fired back at Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sin’s commercial which was referring to men’s sexual health problems. What triggered the daily soap actress was the setup of the ad. The advertisement was shot on a similar set to that of Indian serials. The characters and style of presenting the advertisement had a desi touch to them Rashami’s bold statement towards Ranveer and Johnny’s advertisement was clear. Rashami on her social media added that the ad was a ‘humiliation’ and was like a ‘slap on the face.’ Take a look at what Rashami Desai had to say.

Rashami Desai Lashes Out At Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sin’s Sexual Health Commercial

Taking to her Instagram account, Rashami Desai wrote a descriptive message on her Instagram story which read, “I’ve started my work from a regional film industry, and then started working in the television industry. People call it a small screen. Where normal people watch news, cricket, all the Bollywood films also, and much more. After watching this reel, which is highly unexpected, I felt it was a humiliation to all the TV industry and people who work in television (sic).”

Take a look at Rashami Desai’s Instagram story:

The daily soap actress further added, “Coz we always made feel smaller and treated like one. Actors really wanna work on the big screen too, this is exactly how we get treated. Everyone is working hard. Bit I’m sorry, TV show pe sab nahi dikhate. This all happens on the big screen. And nothing wrong in showing some reality, but this is a check for the TV industry because I feel it’s a slap. Maybe I’m overreacting but we show culture and love to our audience. And I’m hurt coz I have a respectful journey in the TV industry. Hope you’ll will understand the emotion (sic).”

‘I Intent To Aware Citizens,’ Says Ranveer Singh

As a part of the new commercial for #TakeBoldCareOfHer, Ranveer Singh is currently the face of the brand, The advertisement was an instant hit on social media, while fans engaged in the comment section witnessed their best crossover of Johhny Sins and Ranveer Singh in an desi ad was loved by fans. During a press meeting, Ranveer stated, “I’m here with sincere intent to use my influence for raising awareness and making a positive impact. The Bold Care campaign is more than talk; it’s a mission that I am deeply connected to, and I am here to change how we address men’s sexual health, aiming for tangible solutions and millions of lives impacted all across the country (sic).”

While many came in support of Ranveer’s commercial, others questioned him about his act with the adult star.

