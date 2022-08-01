Rashami Desai’s Latest Pictures: Actor Rashami Desai is one of the most popular faces in the television industry with her amazing performances in shows like Uttaran, Dil Se Dil Tak and others. The actor, who rose to stardom with her stint in Bigg Boss, keeps her fans updated with her pictures and videos. The TV star has done it yet again and her fans are drooling. Rashami opted for a green strapless corset dress with a thigh-high slit in her latest photoshoot. The TV actor completed her look with a sleek ponytail and minimal accessories. Her toned legs grab all the attention in this gorgeous dress. Desai struck some sexy poses for the camera and captioned her pictures, “Hard to stay low key when everyone notices me.”Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai & Other TV Divas Dazzle On The Red Carpet In Their Stylish Outfits- Check Out

Fans quickly flooded the comment section with love and admiration for Rashami Desai. One of the users wrote, “Wow you’re looking absolutely stunning and gorgeous.” Another user wrote, “This dress made for you only, you look stunning in this dress.” Rashami’s fans called her sizzling in the green strapless dress and we cannot agree more. Her pictures grabbed the attention of her friends from the industry. While Mahhi Vij wrote, “Slayinn,” Karan Bohra wrote, ” Ufff.” Also Read - Rashami Desai Soars The Temperature in Her Sexy Blue Thigh-High Slit Gown, Fans Say, 'This Dress is Made For You Only’ - See Hot Pics!

Rashami Desai, who most recently appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss season 15, has also been a part of a song. One of the most notable aspects of the reality show was the camaraderie between Rashami, Umar, Neha and Rajiv, which they have maintained ever since the season.

