Rashmi Rocket starrer Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Banerjee has been released on October 15 on Zee5. The film addressed the most important issue of gender testing in sports. The film directed by Akarsh Khurana questions archaic gender tests performed on female athletes. There are several archaic gender tests that female athletes have to go through. The film is based on one such test where a female athlete has to prove whether she is woman enough to play in a woman's team! India.com got in touch with Abhishek Banerjee, who plays the role of human rights lawyer, Eeshit Mehta in the film. Banerjee recalled some of the funny incidents with Taapsee Pannu on the sets, talked about his courtroom scenes and gave a light on important issues such as gender testing and agreed that such laws should be abolished.

Abhishek Banerjee, who was seen in Mirzapur as Subodh; Stree as Jaana, and Patal Lok as Hathoda Tyagi, plays Eeshit Mehta in Rashmi Rocket. His character is of a lawyer who fights the case of Rashmi Vira (Taapsee) when she challenged India's athletics association for forcing her to undergo gender testing.

How did Rashmi Rocket happen?

The casting director called me and told me about the film and role. Will you do it? I knew about the director, Akarsh is an old friend, but didn’t thought about something like this I’ll ever do. So, once I read the script, I knew this is what I wanted to do. Loved it and said yes. I called than and said This is something I definitely wanted to do. I wanted to experiment with my part, because I have never done this before.

The audience has always seen you in comedy and crime genre, how easy was it for you to play a lawyer in gripping sports drama?

As an actor you have to keep shifting from one character to another, you have to keep changing roles, so I don’t think about audience while choosing the character. At that time, I think of me, will I enjoy playing the character? If I enjoy my role, then the audience will definitely like it. ‘Bahot maza aya’.

It’s the first time I guess we have seen you in a well-groomed avatar.

Abhishek laughed and said, ‘Taapsee says the same, in fact she used to tease me on the sets. Mujhe taana maarti hai, meri taang khichti hai, pehli baar tujhe ache kapde pehnaye, pehli baar saaf dikh raha hai, nahaya lag raha hai (Taapsee used to pull my leg on my avatar in Rashmi Rocket, she used say, you look so clean in this role, also it seems you have taken bath for this specific role). It is a well-groomed look which I was not at all expecting. I was not sure on my looks as what will be the outcome, so when I was properly dressed with specs and trimmed beard then that was the moment I felt sahi toh lagra hoon (I am looking good).

The story revolves around a female athlete whose glory is hindered when she is asked to undergo a gender test. Don’t you think gender testing of female athletes should be abolished?

Of course, it should be. If you ask me as a common man then ‘why it should be?’ is the answer. Aise laws aajtak kyun hai yehi samajh nahi aata? (Why such laws are still there?). There are several laws that should be abolished as they were made when things were different. Female athletes are forced to undergo sex-testing to be eligible to participate in their sport of choice. I hope after watching the film, people start talking about the issue, at least baat toh ho (there should be discussions)

-Female athletes are subjected to harsh gender testing because of their physique. Why do women still have to prove themselves?

Yes, this law spoils the career of an athlete who can bring medals for the country. Aap probability kyun khatam karre ho desh mein medal leke aane walon ki (The gender test should be banned and it also won’t help the country to grow more).

Can we say Rashmi Rocket is based on the true story of Indian sprinter Dutee Chand?

It’s a true story of an unwanted law. A fiction story of a female sportsmen who is already fighting from the society and then before the game she has to undergo gender test. The film should help remove the law.

-Earlier there were only male driven shows. Talking about Rashmi rocket, it is a women centric film. How things have changed and how difficult it has become to choose work?

I don’t think of women centric shows, I only do story centric shows.

What type of roles would you love to play in future?

I want to play every type of role and yes, if you ask me for fun, then I would pick a cop’s role as I have always seen my father in the uniform.

Tell us a few fun set stories with Taapsee. How was the experience?

Taapsee used to pull my leg as I was all dressed up. I also used to pull her leg. As Taapsee wasn’t allow to eat, so we used to eat in front of her. Overall, it was a fun experience. I learnt resilience, dedication, commitment, clarity and there are a lot of more things that has helped me. It took me time to learn my dialogues because the role I am playing, has the most heavy dialogues, so she helped me with the process.