Rashmika Mandanna And Manager Clear The Air On Split, Deny Fraud Accusations

Actor Rashmika Mandanna and her manager releases a statement dismissing rumours of a financial betrayal. The two affirmed their amicable separation.

Rashmika Mandanna is set to appear in Animal next. (Credits: Instagram)

Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna recently ended her professional relationship with her manager, sparking rumours in the entertainment industry. There were reports claiming she had been duped of Rs 80 lakh by her manager and had fired him due to that. Now, the talented actress has swiftly dismissed these speculations and clarified the true nature of their separation. Rashmika Mandanna’s team clarified that she and her manager decided to part ways amicably. In a statement released by her team, it was revealed that the split between the actress and her manager was, in fact, a mutual decision. The statement emphasised the amicability of their parting.

What Rashmika Mandanna’s Team Said

The statement said, “There is no negativity between us. We have decided to part ways amicably. There is no truth in the rumours about how we are parting ways. We are thorough professionals and have decided to work independently henceforth.” This clarification from both Rashmika and her manager came late on Thursday, June 21, effectively dispelling any doubts about their professional relationship.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Upcoming Projects

After venturing into Bollywood with Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye last year, Rashmika appeared in Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Her next venture will be Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, where she will share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor. Scheduled to hit theatres on August 11, the film has generated a significant amount of buzz. The film also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in the lead.

Rashmika Mandanna dropped some photos with the cast and crew of Animal earlier this week. The images included one with Ranbir Kapoor and another with the entire crew of the movie. “Animal…Pieces of my heart,” wrote Rashmika while sharing the post. The actress had announced that the shoot for the film had ended and gave a shout-out to her co-stars and the makers on her Instagram Stories.

Rashmika Mandanna is also shooting for Pushpa 2: The Rule, which stars Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. This movie will serve as the sequel to the highly successful Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1, which was released in 2021. Following the completion of Pushpa 2, the talented actress is set to grace the screen in a multilingual film, titled Rainbow, alongside Dev Mohan.

