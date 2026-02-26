Home

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are married, to perform Kodava customs at 4pm -Check details

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have officially begun their new journey as husband and wife, with Kodava wedding rituals scheduled later in the evening to honor family traditions.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have officially stepped into married life. Early morning ceremony held at around 8 am marked beginning of their new journey together. Close family members friends and select guests from Telugu film industry gathered to witness sacred Andhra wedding rituals. Celebration remained intimate with focus on tradition and blessings.

Traditional Andhra wedding ceremony for Virosh

Morning wedding followed Andhra customs rooted deeply in culture. Rituals were performed in presence of elders who blessed couple for happy married life. After nearly seven years of dating Rashmika and Vijay are now wife and husband. During relationship phase both remained private despite constant rumours. Marriage confirms bond that fans had long believed in.

Kodava customs scheduled for evening to honour bride side

Second ceremony will take place at 4 pm honoring Rashmika heritage. Kodava customs reflect traditions from Coorg region emphasizing family lineage and ancestral blessings. By hosting two ceremonies couple ensures both sides of family feel respected and represented. Evening rituals will add unique cultural touch to wedding day.

About pre wedding festivities and celebrations

Celebrations began on February 24 with Virosh Premiere League cricket match. Vijay team reportedly won cricket game while Rashmika team won musical chair competition.

Check out glimpses for pre-wedding festivities

Festivities continued with lively sangeet night featuring dance performances from bride groom and surprise act by Vijay’s mother Madhavi. She gifted heirloom bangles to Rashmika symbolizing acceptance into family. On February 25 haldi and mehndi ceremonies were held with close family. Couple shared colorful glimpses from these moments creating excitement among fans.

Check out other glimpse from pre-wedding festivities

More about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika and Vijay first met during filming of Geetha Govindam. Friendship gradually turned into strong relationship built on trust admiration and companionship. They later reunited for Dear Comrade strengthening on screen partnership. After six years gap both will appear together again in director Rahul Sankrityan film Ranabaali scheduled for release in September.

Reception is planned in Hyderabad on March 4. Reports also suggest possible celebration in Mumbai for friends from Hindi film industry though official confirmation is awaited.

Wedding blends love tradition and cultural pride. With Andhra rituals in morning and Kodava customs in evening Rashmika and Vijay celebrate union that respects both families while beginning shared future together.

