Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda begin grand Udaipur pre-wedding celebrations; Guest list revealed

The much-awaited wedding celebrations of actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have officially begun, and the picturesque city of Udaipur has transformed into the backdrop for what promises to be one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of the year. Known for their fiercely loyal fan base and guarded personal lives, the couple has finally stepped into the spotlight together, marking the beginning of their pre-wedding festivities with close friends and family by their side.

Sources reveal that the celebrations are designed to be intimate yet vibrant, blending traditional South Indian customs with relaxed, modern gatherings. From cheerful poolside games to curated Japanese dinners, the festivities reflect the couple’s personal style, understated yet meaningful.

Close friends fly to Udaipur for intimate celebrations

Ahead of the official wedding announcement, Vijay’s Hyderabad residence was seen decorated with lights, sparking early buzz. On Tuesday morning, the couple was photographed leaving Hyderabad for Udaipur along with Vijay’s brother, Anand Deverakonda, and a few childhood friends.

Soon after their arrival, glimpses of the celebrations began surfacing online. Director Tharun Bhascker, who collaborated with Vijay in Pelli Choopulu, was among the first industry friends spotted in Udaipur. Actor Eesha Rebba arrived alongside him, followed by stylist Shravya Varma, known to be close to both Rashmika and Vijay.

The guest list continued to grow with actor Ashika Ranganath and director-actor Rahul Ravindran, who helmed Rashmika’s The Girlfriend, joining the celebrations. The wedding is expected to maintain a tight guest list, mirroring the couple’s intimate engagement ceremony held in Hyderabad in October 2025.

From co-stars to life partners

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s journey began on the sets of Geetha Govindam in 2018 and continued with Dear Comrade in 2019. While both maintained that they were “just friends,” fans began noticing their frequent appearances together during holidays and private gatherings from 2020 onward.

Speculation intensified in 2022, though neither confirmed the relationship publicly. It was only in October 2025 that they got engaged in a private ceremony attended by close family members. The couple officially confirmed their relationship and upcoming wedding earlier this week.

Multi-layered security and traditional ceremony

According to a source who spoke to Hindustan Times, the “Virosh” wedding will be secured with a three-tier security system. Local authorities in Udaipur are working alongside security teams flown in from Hyderabad. An additional international security layer has reportedly been added to ensure complete privacy and smooth execution of events.

The wedding ceremony is expected to honour both Vijay’s Telugu heritage and Rashmika’s Kodava roots, suggesting a traditional South Indian ritual with personalised elements.

As the celebrations unfold in the royal city, fans across the country eagerly await glimpses of what promises to be a deeply personal yet grand union of two of Indian cinema’s biggest stars.