Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda celebrate their wedding with Virosh fans nationwide, arrange annadanam, distribute sweets

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda mark wedding with nationwide sweet distribution and annadanam. The newlyweds seek blessings across India.

​In a move that has captured the hearts of millions and set a new benchmark for public figures, beloved actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have announced their wedding through a gesture of gratitude unlike any seen before in the Indian film industry.​While celebrity weddings are often defined by exclusivity and private festivities, the du—affectionately dubbed #ViRosh by fans—has chosen to celebrate their union by feeding the nation. Moving beyond the traditional “glamour wedding,” the couple is sharing their joy with the very people who have empowered their journeys.

​In a heartfelt joint statement posted to their social media, the couple shared, ​”To the beautiful people of this country. You have always been a part of our journeys and our love. And it would make us truly happy to celebrate our wedding with all of you. And how does India celebrate everything? With Mithai and Food :)) So on March 1st we are sending trucks filled with love and sweets across the country to share this big moment in our lives with all of you. And we will be doing Annadanam in multiple temples across the country. Seeking all your blessings :)”

​This unprecedented nationwide initiative involves a massive logistical operation scheduled for March 1st. The celebration includes:​Sweet Distribution: Dedicated trucks filled with “Mithai” traveling to major hubs including Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad. ​Annadanam (Sacred Food Offering): Organized feasts at 16 iconic temples across Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and more, including the Shivoham Temple (Bangalore) and Sri Sri Krishna Balaram Mandir (Vrindavan).

​By prioritizing community service and “Annadanam” over a standard media spectacle, Rashmika and Vijay have transformed their personal milestone into a national festival of giving. This gesture marks the first time a contemporary star couple has engaged in a charitable outreach of this scale to mark their marriage, proving that their greatest “blessing” is the love of their audience.

