Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda wedding venue price: Plush hillside resort suite is worth Rs...

The wedding of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda is set to take place at ITC Mementos Udaipur. It's located in the Aravalli Hills. The backdrop of the wedding will highlight grand architecture, royal feel, and peaceful surroundings. Here's the price of their suite.

Udaipur is on the wishlist of almost every travel lover. Known as the City of Lakes and palaces, it was once the capital of the Mewar kingdom. The city has several beautiful lakes, including seven major interconnected ones, and is surrounded by the scenic Aravalli Hills, making it look like something out of a storybook. Ever since the news of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Udaipur wedding circulated, the prices of luxury resorts and boutique hotels have gone up.

The wedding of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda is set to take place at ITC Mementos, a beautiful luxury resort in Udaipur, on February 26. Located in the Aravalli Hills, the resort is known for its grand architecture, royal feel, and peaceful surroundings, making it a perfect venue for a special celebration.

The elegant interiors and scenic views create a magical setting for a wedding. Rashmika and Vijay are said to tie the knot on February 26. The resort is about 25–30 kilometres from Udaipur’s city centre, and around 100 guests, including close friends, are expected to attend the ceremony.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s luxury suite price

At ITC Mementos Udaipur, two luxurious suites have reportedly been arranged for Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda during their stay. One of them is the Aravalli Suite, spread across 85 sq m, offering stunning views of the Aravalli range. It comes with a private pool and a sit-out area, and is priced at approximately Rs 86,000 per night. The other is the spacious Mementos Suite, covering 127 sq m, which is priced at around Rs 1,07,969 per night.

Rashmika and Vijay’s pre-wedding function

The pre-wedding ceremonies have kickstarted with plush pool party at the venue. Inside photos from the couple’s celebrations revealed a lively sun-soaked pool party attended by friends and close acquaintances. The atmosphere was playful and cheerful, giving a relaxed start to the festivities. The mehndi ceremony is scheduled for February 24, followed by the haldi and sangeet events on February 25.

