Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda win hearts after little fans ask why she wasn’t invited to their wedding: 'You cuties...'

Ever since Telugu stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot, fans across the country have been celebrating the couple’s union. The actors, who got married in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Udaipur on February 26, have been making headlines not only for their lavish wedding festivities but also for the heartfelt gestures that followed.

After their wedding, the newlyweds surprised fans by distributing sweet boxes across several cities and temples in India. They also hosted a star-studded reception for their industry friends in Hyderabad last Wednesday, turning the celebration into a memorable event for colleagues and well-wishers.

Amid all the excitement, a heartwarming moment involving a young fan has now captured the internet’s attention.

Little fan’s question melts the internet

A video of a young fan asking Vijay Deverakonda why she was not invited to the wedding quickly went viral online. In the clip, the little girl innocently asked her favourite actor, “Am I not your fan too? What about us?” The adorable question soon reached Vijay himself, who responded with a warm and affectionate message in the comments section.

“Bujjithallii.. intiki pilustha lunch ki.. Nee favourite food and sweets naku cheppu, anni intlo cheppinchi manchiga thindamu.” (Precious child. I will invite you home for lunch. Tell me your favourite food and sweets. We’ll get it all cooked at home and eat happily).

His thoughtful response instantly won the hearts of fans, with many praising the actor for acknowledging the little girl in such a kind and personal way. Rashmika Mandanna also joined in on the sweet moment. She reshared the video on her Instagram Stories and promised the young fan a special gift, adding to the excitement among followers.

Wedding celebrations extend across India

Following their wedding, Rashmika and Vijay shared a heartfelt note announcing that they would celebrate their union with fans across the country.

The couple revealed that on March 1 they would be sending “trucks filled with love and sweets” to different parts of India to thank fans for their blessings. Sweet boxes were distributed in cities including Delhi, Bihar, Telangana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

In addition to this, annadanam (community meals) was organised at temples in Karnataka, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda love story

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda had been rumoured to be dating for quite some time before officially confirming their relationship earlier this year. The couple reportedly got engaged in an intimate ceremony in October last year, though they chose to keep the news private until their wedding announcement in February.

After tying the knot in Udaipur, the newlyweds hosted a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4. For the celebration, Vijay wore a traditional cream kurta paired with a dhoti, while Rashmika looked elegant in a red and gold saree complemented by heavy gold jewellery and sindoor.

During a brief interaction with paparazzi at the reception, Vijay joked about wanting a break after the long wedding celebrations. “Today, we hope to finish this celebration and go underground. Quiet,” he said while posing for pictures with Rashmika.

The playful remark left Rashmika laughing and even had the photographers in splits, bringing a cheerful end to the couple’s series of wedding celebrations.