Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s combined net worth after marriage is Rs…; includes luxury homes, cars, brand endorsements

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married today, February 26, in a private ceremony in Udaipur. The ceremony had two different traditions: a Telugu wedding and a Kodava wedding. Their wedding celebration is being named the “Wedding of VIROSH.” Following the wedding, a grand reception will be held in Hyderabad on March 4. The couple also shared glimpses of the wedding preparations on their Instagram stories, including photos of a pool volleyball game and an elegant Japanese dinner.

What is the combined net worth of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda?

As the videos from the wedding circulate, attention is also turning to the power couple’s earnings and net worth. Both stars have achieved significant success in Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi cinema. Their income comes from multiple sources, including films, brand endorsements, social media, and personal investments.

A look at Rashmika Mandanna’s net worth

Rashmika Mandanna has over 48 million followers on Instagram. In 2024, she was included in Forbes India’s 30 Under 30 list, which reflects her widespread popularity. Known as the “National Crush,” Rashmika is one of South India’s highest-paid actresses. According to media reports, her estimated net worth is approximately Rs 66 crore.

Born on April 5, 1996, in Virajpet, Rashmika Mandanna began her career as a model. In 2016, she made her debut in the Kannada film Kirik Party, which brought her widespread recognition.

She later starred opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the Telugu film Geetha Govindam, which was a hit. She became a pan-India star after Pushpa: The Rise and went on to appear in popular Bollywood films such as Animal, Goodbye, Mission Majnu, Chhaava, and Sikander. Reports suggest that she charges between Rs 4 crore and Rs 8 crore per film, while she reportedly charged around Rs 10 crore for Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Rashmika Mandanna is the face of major brands such as Swarovski, 7UP, Meesho, boAt, and Kalyan Jewellers. She has also invested in Plum, a vegan beauty line, and runs her own fragrance brand, Dear Diary by Rashmika Mandanna.

Rashmika Mandanna owns a house in Bengaluru worth approximately Rs 8 crore. She also owns properties in Hyderabad, Goa, Mumbai, and Coorg. Her car collection includes the Audi Q3, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Range Rover Sport, Toyota Innova, and Hyundai Creta.

A look at Vijay Deverakonda’s net worth

In 2026, Vijay Deverakonda will complete more than 10 years in the film industry. He has also been included in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list. The Arjun Reddy actor’s estimated net worth is approximately Rs 66–70 crore. Acting is his primary source of income, and reports suggest that he charges around Rs12 crore to Rs 15 crore per film. His streetwear brand, Rowdy, generates an additional Rs 5 crore to Rs 8 crore annually through e-commerce and pop-up retail.

Brand endorsements also contribute significantly to his income, and he reportedly charges Rs 1–2 crore for an advertising deal. He also earns substantial income from social media, with reports claiming he charges up to Rs 40 lakh for a sponsored Instagram post. His youth-focused fashion label, Rowdy Wear, is also considered commercially successful.

Vijay Deverakonda owns a luxury bungalow worth around Rs 15 crore in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad. His luxury car collection includes the BMW 5 Series, Volvo XC90, Ford Mustang, and Range Rover. According to reports, he also owns a private jet worth around Rs 30 crore.

VIROSH’s net worth

According to reports, the combined net worth of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda is said to exceed Rs 130 crore.

