Home

Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Cosy Vietnam Holiday Pics Fuel Relationship Speculations- See Pics

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Cosy Vietnam Holiday Pics Fuel Relationship Speculations- See Pics

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's Latest Vietnam Holiday Photos Spark Relationship Rumours

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's Cosy Vietnam Holiday Pics Fuel Relationship Speculations- See Pics

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are a dynamic pair on-screen and off-screen. Their outings together have sent fans into a frenzy with a series of Instagram posts that seem to hint at more than just a casual holiday. Fueling the flames of dating rumours, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda recently graced their Instagram feeds with photos of their holidays. The Animal actress and the Kushi actor, while not explicitly confirming any relationship, left us guessing that has led fans to believe in the possibility of a romantic relationship.

Trending Now

A few days ago, Vijay Deverakonda shared photos from his Vietnam holiday enjoying the local street food. However, the plot thickened when Rashmika Mandanna, over the weekend, shared her own set of photos from Vietnam, donning a local hat and exploring the vibrant markets. Though she refrained from tagging or featuring Vijay in her post, fans couldn’t help but draw connections, speculating that the two were enjoying the break together.

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)



The playful post added another layer to the mystery, leaving fans eager to unravel the connection between the two stars. One of the users commented, “Who is the cameraman (with a smiling emoji)”. Another user wrote, “Finally Lilly @rashmika_mandanna got bobby @thedeverakonda ❤️🔐”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)



A few months ago, Rashmika and Vijay’s photos from Maldives went viral. Reports of an upcoming engagement surfaced, claiming that both families have given their blessings for the union. News 18 Telugu hints at something more profound in their bond. Murmurs suggest an imminent announcement—an alleged engagement slated for the upcoming second week of February. However, there is no official word regarding the same.

On the professional front, Rashmika is currently engrossed in shooting for Pushpa 2 alongside Allu Arjun. Recently, she wrapped up a stint shooting for Pushpa in Hyderabad and made a quick transition to attend the success party of the film Animal in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Vijay Devarakonda will be seen in Family Star along with Mrunal Thakur.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.