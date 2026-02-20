Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s February 26 wedding under tight security: No phones, strict NDAs and…

Home

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tighten security for the 26th February wedding. Read inside.

In the world of celebrity weddings, where every small detail takes over the headline, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are choosing a different route. All geared up to tie the knot on February 26, the wedding of this much-talked-about couple will be one of the biggest events of the year, but it will remain an extremely private affair.

According to reports, the South stars have roped in an international security agency to secure the venue and ensure complete privacy.

Global Security Measures in Place

As per fresh developments, a source revealed that both actors value their personal space deeply and want their special day to remain intimate. “To secure the perimeter of the palace, a specialised agency from abroad has been hired. They will be collaborating with local Rajasthan security to assure absolute privacy of the events,” the source shared.

While the identity of the international agency has not been disclosed, preparations are reportedly meticulous and deliberately low-key. From vendors to logistics, everything is well thought out and planned deliberately, and close circles are maintaining strict silence.

Strict Privacy Protocols

Earlier, a close source said that the wedding festivities will begin on February 24 and conclude with the ceremony on February 26. Emphasising the exclusivity of the event, the insider said, “It’s a very small guest list. No phones will be allowed. Even the team capturing the wedding has signed NDAs (Non-disclosure agreement).”

Pre-Wedding Rituals and Reception Plans

The couple has also followed a traditional and thoughtful approach in the lead-up to the wedding. Two pre-wedding rituals were conducted separately, one hosted by Rashmika’s maternal relatives at her home and another by Vijay’s family, honouring both the traditions.

While the wedding ceremony will remain private, a larger reception for friends and industry colleagues is expected to be held on March 4 in Hyderabad.

A Beloved On-Screen Pair

Rashmika and Vijay’s relationship has long intrigued fans. Their on-screen collaborations in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade turned them into one of Telugu cinema’s most adored pairs, with audiences closely following their journey ever since. Now with their wedding on 26th February, all eyes are on the duo.

