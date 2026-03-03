Home

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s hometown puja moment wins hearts online, fans say, ‘Made for each other’

A candid picture of Rashmika Mandanna leaning on Vijay Deverakonda after a Satyanarayana Puja in his hometown has gone viral.

Freshly married Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are winning hearts once again. After intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur on February 26 couple travelled to Vijay hometown, Thummanpet in Mahbubnagar, Telangana to perform Satyanarayana Vratham at newly built home. Pictures from ceremony have now surfaced online and fans cannot stop talking about one special candid moment.

Inside Satyanarayana puja celebration

Several photos from ritual show couple performing traditions together with folded hands and warm smiles. One heart touching picture shows Vijay’s brother, Anand Deverakonda, capturing sweet moment where Rashmika gently leans on Vijay while posing. Chemistry between newlyweds is visible and image quickly went viral across social platforms.

For ceremony Rashmika chose cream saree with red and golden border giving graceful traditional look. Vijay complemented her in cream kurta keeping appearance simple and elegant. Ritual marked first religious ceremony at their new residence after wedding.

Fans react to viral pictures

Online users, aka Virosh fans, flooded comment sections with admiration. One fan wrote “Tradition togetherness and forever. Made for each other.” Another added “This still feels as reel and again it is real.” Many praised couple bond and said pictures radiate warmth and happiness.

The reception of Virosh

Couple is set to host grand reception on March 4 in Hyderabad. Celebration will remain invite only due to security reasons. Guest list includes members from Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada film industries along with political and administrative dignitaries. Event is expected to be star studded gathering following private wedding ceremony.

More about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

On work front Rashmika and Vijay will next appear in Ranabaali marking first on screen project after marriage. Film is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on September 11 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Project becomes their third collaboration after their iconic Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade both of which were loved by audiences.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda shared beautiful hometown puja moment that quickly went viral. Candid click captured their natural chemistry and fans praised their bond. With reception ahead and new film Ranabaali on way couple continues to stay in spotlight both personally and professionally.

