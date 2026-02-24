Home

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding celebrations start in style, from elegant dinner to…

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda kick off their wedding festivities with glamorous events including a pool party and an elegant dinner.

The much-anticipated wedding celebrations for actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have officially begun. Fans were treated to exclusive glimpses of the pre-wedding festivities on social media as the couple shared photos from the intimate events. The celebrations combine relaxed afternoon fun with elegant evening experiences, setting the tone for the upcoming ceremonies.

What happened during the pool party?

Inside photos from the couple’s celebrations revealed a lively sun-soaked pool party attended by friends and close acquaintances. The atmosphere was playful and cheerful, giving a relaxed start to the festivities.

Vijay shared candid moments, including a pool volleyball match, capturing silhouettes of players behind the net. Additional images showed a floating drink station lined with red cups against a tranquil backdrop, adding to the casual and fun vibe of the day.

How did the elegant dinner take shape at the festivities?

The evening celebrations transitioned into a beautifully arranged candlelit dinner. Rashmika Mandanna offered followers a peek at the garden-inspired setup, featuring a central floral arrangement of blush pink lilies and green hydrangeas complemented by fresh fruits. The tables were bathed in golden light, creating an intimate and stylish ambience.

A highlight of the dinner was a luxury printed menu card featuring a Japanese culinary experience curated especially for the guests. Each place setting included a sage green napkin embroidered with the couple’s fan-coined nickname “VIROSH,” adding a personal and thoughtful touch to the evening.

Also read: Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: From three-tier security, intimate guest list to Udaipur celebrations – Here’s what we know

More about the grand wedding of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

The couple will continue their celebrations ahead of the grand wedding on February 26. The mehndi ceremony is scheduled for February 24, followed by the haldi and sangeet events on February 25. The celebrations will take place at the ITC Mementos in Udaipur, offering a perfect mix of modern elegance and personal style.

Fans who have followed the duo since their collaboration in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, are closely watching the wedding unfold. The shared glimpses highlight both intimate personal touches and high-style celebrations, keeping excitement levels high as the big day approaches.

