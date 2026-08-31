Rashmika Mandanna announces work comeback after hip injury, shares how she spent her recovery break

Rashmika Mandanna has given fans a glimpse into how she spent her recovery break at home after suffering a hip injury on the sets of Mysaa.

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Rashmika Mandanna gives health update after hip injury (PC: Instagram)

Rashmika Mandanna is preparing to return to work after taking time away from film sets because of a hip injury. The actor recently gave fans a glimpse of how she spent the break at home while focusing on recovery. From spending time with her loved ones to playing with her dog and working on puzzles, the period gave her a chance to slow down. Rashmika had earlier revealed that the injury happened while she was shooting a dance sequence for Mysaa. Nearly a month after sharing details about the setback, she has now confirmed that her return to work is getting closer.

Rashmika Mandanna says she is returning to work

Rashmika shared a carousel of pictures and videos on Instagram showing moments from her time at home during the recovery period. The actor was seen performing pooja spending time with her dog solving picture puzzles and relaxing while looking at her garden. Along with the pictures she revealed that her break from work is almost over. Rashmika wrote, “I am getting back to work soon and I am definitely going to miss all of this!”

The post offered a glimpse into a quieter side of the actor’s life away from film sets. Her recovery break also gave her time to stay close to people and activities that she enjoys.

See Rashmika Mandanna’s post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

What happened to Rashmika Mandanna?

Rashmika had spoken about her injury on August 3 after reports about the incident surfaced in July. She explained that she had suffered the injury during a dance shoot for Mysaa.

Rashmika Mandanna revealed in her Instagram note that she suffered a hip injury during a dance shoot for Mysaa, explaining that one of the four tendons connecting her right hip to her leg had detached and needed time to reattach. She also said it was her third injury in a row and described Mysaa as the most aggressive film she had worked on.

Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming films

Before her injury Rashmika was working on multiple projects including Mysaa and Ranabaali. Mysaa is an emotional action thriller set against the world of the Gond tribes. Rashmika plays a Gond woman in the film which is expected to present her in a different kind of role.

She is also part of Ranabaali alongside her husband Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the Telugu period drama is set during the British Raj and draws on lesser-known chapters of Indian history through a fictional story. The film is scheduled to release on September 11. Rashmika was last seen in Cocktail 2, helmed by Homi Adjania which also featured Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles.