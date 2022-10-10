Actors and close friends Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are often seen tagged in cute videos as they are rumoured to be dating each other. The two of them have never confirmed their relationship but are often seen spending good quality. Recently, Rashmika opened up on long-running rumours about her relationship with Vijay Deverakonda. During the promotion of her Bollywood debut film Goodbye, Rashmika said that she and Vijay have been very close for a long time and that they speak frequently.Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Buys New Apartment Spread Over 12,000 Sq Ft, Already Owns 6 Bungalows In Mumbai

Rashmika finds Vijay as a friend and loves how people pair them as a couple. She told News18, “I understand that we are actors and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about. I see what is happening on social media, like watching a few videos and find it very cute, but Vijay and I don’t really sit and discuss. We have a gang of 15 people and given a chance we would be playing board games with them. We are actors, but for us, our friends are equally important and it keeps us grounded.” Also Read - Ranveer Singh's Bodyguard Slaps Him Publicly, Don't Miss Actor's Million-Dollar Reaction - Watch Viral Video

Rashmika breaks the silence on her equation with Vijay Deverakonda. She said, “I have always known and I am very close to Vijay, which is why if I feel like asking about anything in the industry, I go and ask him. He is always there (for me). We are really close friends, and we share and discuss things… Early in our career, we did some of the biggest films together, and this time around he did a pan-Indian film with Liger, which he has received immense love for, while I have worked in a Hindi film (Goodbye). So, I believe, both of our careers have been different and we haven’t led each other’s journey so we can’t really speak for one another.” Also Read - Goodbye Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan- Rashmika Mandanna’s Emotional Family Drama Will Leave You in Splits