Rashmika Mandanna Breaks Silence on Her Deepfake AI Viral Video: “If This Happened to me in School…”

Rashmika Mandanna says she is well equippted with a strong support system to handle situations like these but what if she was a girl in a school or college!

Rashmika Mandanna's full statement on her Deepfake AI viral video

Rashmika Mandanna on her deepfake video: Actor Rashmika Mandanna broke her silence on the deepfake AI video that’s going viral on social media. The Animal star took to X (formerly Twitter) to write a long note on how she’s the victim of the misuse of technology and wants action to be taken against those who are responsible for creating the fake video.

The video in question showed Rashmika‘s face superimposed on a woman wearing a black swimsuit as she entered an elevator. The actor tagged the authorities fighting cyber crime in her post and mentioned that she has strong support to help her deal with such issues but what about women who fall prey to such scams and can’t defend themselves like her? A part of Rashmika’s post read, “Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well-wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can’t imagine how could I ever tackle this (sic).”

The actor, who’s starring opposite Ranbir Kapoor in her next film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, further wrote how the situation is scary and reminds her of living in vulnerable times where technology, which is intended to help you, can go on to harm you. “I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused (sic),” read her post.

Check Rashmika Mandanna’s Full Statement on Her Deepfake AI Video:

I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.… — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) November 6, 2023

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, who has worked with Rashmika in Goodbye, took to Twitter to raise concerns over the viral video. He shared a clip of the same deepfake video and demanded legal action against the creator.

The trend of deepfake videos online has gained momentum very recently after initially being used to create fun content on social media. Rashmika’s video that’s being shared and watched by millions of viewers on social media originally featured an influencer named Zara Patel. It was shared by her on Instagram last month and was liked by thousands of viewers online. However, someone made a deepfake of the same video using Rashmika’s features. The person responsible for the same has not been identified yet.

While it’s difficult to identify a deepfake video, a viewer can observe the eye and the head movement to gauge the unnatural sense in a video. Stay aware and steer clear away from encouraging any kind of production, circulation or promotion of such videos.

