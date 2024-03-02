Home

Rashmika Mandanna Desperately Looks Forward To Do A Film With Her Rumoured Boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda, ‘Can’t Wait To Collaborate’

Actor Rashmika Mandanna in a conversion with a media house revealed that she is looking forward to collaborated with Vijay Deverakonda. Rumours claim that VD and Rashmika Mandanna are in relationship. Read along.

Mumbai: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been at the center of link-up rumors, often making headlines. Their on-screen chemistry in the films Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019) has captured the interest of viewers, sparking speculations about their off-screen connection. There have been rumors about them dating and even getting engaged, but both Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda have consistently maintained that they are just ‘close friends’. Due to their natural chemistry, fans have expressed a strong desire to see them reunite on the silver screen. In a recent interview, Rashmika Mandanna shared her thoughts on this matter. Read along.

Rashmika Mandanna Looks Forward To Feature With Vijay Deverakonda

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Rashmika Mandanna revealed, “, “We’re definitely looking for a script together. It’s been really long, and I can see that fans are really waiting for our collaboration next time. And if something really interesting comes up, definitely (sic).”

Rashmika Mandanna, a popular actress, is known for her active engagement with her fans on social media. Recently, she made a comment on a fan club’s post that sparked a lot of attention. The post discussed the qualities that her future husband should possess, suggesting that he should be like “VD.” Rashmika responded to this by saying, “That’s very true,” which left her fans excited and curious about the implications of her statement.

For those who are unfamiliar, “VD” is a nickname for actor Vijay Deverakonda, given to him by his fans. Speculation about a potential relationship between Rashmika and Vijay started after they worked together in the 2018 film Geetha Govindam. Despite the ongoing rumors, both Rashmika and Vijay have consistently denied any romantic involvement and have emphasized that they share a strong friendship and support each other.

In a clever wordplay, one of Rashmika’s fan clubs posted on social media, suggesting that Rashmika’s future husband should have qualities similar to Vijay Deverakonda. The post highlighted that he should be “Very Daring” and capable of protecting her, drawing parallels between Rashmika as a queen and her future husband as a king. This playful post further fueled speculation and excitement among fans about Rashmika’s personal life.

Rashmika Mandanna responded with an agreement, stating “That’s very true”, to a comment that was seen by fans as a form of confirmation regarding the dating rumors between her and Vijay Deverakonda. Many fans reacted to the post by sharing Vijay Deverakonda gifs, indicating their excitement. One fan even expressed their belief that Rashmika will marry Vijay Deverakonda in the future, while another fan commented that she indirectly confirmed their relationship.

Did Rashmika Mandanna and Vikay Deverakonda Get Engaged?

The speculation about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda dating and potentially getting engaged has been ongoing. There have been reports suggesting that both actors’ families have approved of their relationship and potential marriage. Furthermore, the couple recently went on a vacation to the Maldives together, fueling anticipation among their fans for a possible marriage announcement. It is widely believed that the couple is likely to announce their engagement later this year.

What are your thoughts on the rumoured relationship between Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda?

What are your thoughts on the rumoured relationship between Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda?