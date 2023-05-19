Rashmika Mandanna Finally Breaks Silence After Aishwarya Rajesh Clarifies Her Remarks on Pushpa

Home

Rashmika Mandanna has finally reacted to Aishwarya Rajesh's clarification note on her remarks on Srivalli's character in Pushpa.

Rashmika Mandanna Reacts to Aishwarya Rajesh’s Remarks on Srivalli: Rashmika Mandanna is striking a fine balance between Telugu cinema and Bollywood. The actress, who shot to fame with her PAN (popular-across-nation) India actioner Pushpa: The Rise is a rage among Gen Z. Rashmika made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Her chemistry wit Sidharth Malhotra in the spy-thriller Mission Majnu was also hailed by fans. However, as she is currently filming for Pushpa: The Rule, co-starring Allu Arjun, an unwanted controversy is making the buzz. Recently, Aishwarya Rajesh faced backlash when she said she could play the character of Srivalli better than Rashmika.

Hi love.. just came across this.. the thing is – I perfectly understood what you meant and I wish there were no reasons for us to explain ourselves and as you know I only and only have love and respect for you.. and ones again all the bestest for your film Farhana love .. 😄🤗❤️ — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) May 18, 2023

In one of her interviews given to a television channel, Aishwarya spoke about working in the Telugu films industry. She said “I like the Telugu industry, but I want to do a good Telugu film like a comeback, which will make my family proud because of my roots. I starred in World Famous Lover opposite Vijay Deverakonda but it didn’t work out as expected.” She further added “In case I were given the opportunity, I would have jumped at it. Rashmika played Srivalli well but I feel and believe I would suit the character better.” Aishwarya’s publicist tweeted her clarification note on Twitter which read “Talking about work, I was asked in a recent interview on the kind of roles I want to do in Telugu cinema. I replied that I like the Telugu film industry a lot and that I would certainly do Telugu films if I got roles that were to my liking. To cite an example, I said I liked the character of Srivalli in Pushpa a lot as I felt such characters would suit me.” The actress also opined “However, unfortunately, my statement seems to have been misconstrued and is being reported in such a fashion so as to give the impression that I was disparaging the fantastic work of actress Rashmika Mandanna in the film.” Rashmika replied to her tweet and captioned her post as “Hi love.. just came across this.. the thing is – I perfectly understood what you meant and I wish there were no reasons for us to explain ourselves and as you know I only and only have love and respect for you.. and ones again all the bestest for your film Farhana love ..,” adding smiling and heart emojis.

Rashmika will next be seen in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal.

