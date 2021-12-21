South actor Rashmika Mandanna has won appreciation for her outstanding performance in the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise. Rashmika who also goes by the name national crush is quite active on social media. She shared a shot of her arm on Tuesday after undergoing laser treatment. The South star turned to her Instagram to upload a photo of her arm that appeared to be a touch reddish, as well as to alert followers about the drawbacks of being an actor.Also Read - Pushpa vs KGF: Allu Arjun's Film Beats Yash Starrer at Box Office - Check Detailed Report

Rashmika captioned the photo, which she shared on Instagram Stories alongside a sad sticker, ” Any of you want to become actor for just the good part of it.. don’t. There is a lot that goes into it. For example the n number of times you have to get laser done. Damn it hurts so bad(sic).” Also Read - Pushpa Opening Weekend Box Office: Allu Arjun's Film Trends Big Worldwide, Collects Rs 159 Crore

Take a peek:

While Rashmika’s fans are also going Gaga over her and Dear Comrade co-star Vijay Deverakonda’s close friendship. The couple who is preparing to make their Bollywood entry are frequently seen together. The duo was most recently photographed outside a Mumbai restaurant.

In the comments area, several fans reacted to the video. One person wrote, “the best couple,” while the other person questioned, “official kardiya kya (have you made official).” They were also compared to Bollywood couple Ranbir and Alia and how the South Jodi can fail them.

The actor who won the hearts of millions with her million-dollar smile is poised to make her Bollywood debut in the spy thriller Mission Majnu, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra. She was recently cast alongside iconic actor Amitabh Bachchan in the film Goodbye, which began filming in April of this year.

