Rashmika Mandanna poses with paparazzi: Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna is winning the internet with her adorable gesture at a recent event. Touted as 'National Crush' by her fans, Rashmika was spotted at an event in stunning red attire. Rashmika looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a figure-hugging dress with a plunging neckline. Letting the outfit do all the talking, Rashmika went minimal with her accessories. She opted for simple yet effective pair of hoop earrings to go with her ensemble. The makeup was flawless and kept in neutral tones.

Rashima Mandanna stuns on the red carpet

And while fans are gushing over her sexy look at the event, a video of Rashmika posing with paparazzi at the red carpet is going viral. Netizens are praising the 'Pushpa' actress for her sweet gesture with the paps. At the red carpet, the actress obliged the paps for some pictures and also went ahead to pose with all of them. She also flaunted the Saami Saami hookstep and the famous 'thaggad le' hand gesture to the audiences.

Rashmika poses with the paparazzi

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with multiple films in the pipeline, including Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She will also share the screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu and Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan.