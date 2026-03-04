Home

Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna in red, Vijay Deverakonda in white, make a royal entry at grand reception - See viral videos

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda hosted a grand reception at Taj Krishna in Hyderabad. Arriving with their families, the newlyweds made a royal entry. Rashmika stunned in a red silk saree with black-and-gold border and heavy temple jewellery, while Vijay kept it elegant in a simple white outfit with layered chains, styled hair, and a groomed beard.

