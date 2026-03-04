By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Rashmika Mandanna in red, Vijay Deverakonda in white, make a royal entry at grand reception - See viral videos
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda hosted a grand reception at Taj Krishna in Hyderabad. Arriving with their families, the newlyweds made a royal entry. Rashmika stunned in a red silk saree with black-and-gold border and heavy temple jewellery, while Vijay kept it elegant in a simple white outfit with layered chains, styled hair, and a groomed beard.
See First look of Vijay and Rashmika from reception ceremony
