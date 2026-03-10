Rashmika Mandanna is head over heals in love with Vijay Deverakonda, does this as wife to celebrate love

Love stories in the film industry often unfold under intense public scrutiny, but every once in a while, a quiet moment of affection captures the internet’s attention. That is exactly what happened with actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. The newly married couple recently found themselves at the centre of a touching online moment after a fan shared a heartfelt reflection on their relationship. What made the moment even more special was Rashmika’s reaction; the actor admitted she became unexpectedly emotional after reading the message.

What was the viral post that made Rashmika emotional?

On Monday, Rashmika took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to a post by a social media user who had written about “romantic optimism in a cynical age.” The user referenced Rashmika and Vijay’s relationship as an example of quiet admiration and sincere affection.

The post reflected on how admiration itself can sometimes be the purest expression of love. The user wrote, “Sometimes the most honest proof of love is simply admiration. Watching @iamRashmika look at @TheDeverakonda reminded me of that…”

The message clearly struck a chord with Rashmika. Responding to it, she admitted that reading those words stirred emotions she had not felt in a long time. “I have never become so emotional reading something written about me this much in a long, long time.. There is so much I want to say but so little I can say,” Rashmika wrote.

What does love mean to Rashmika Mandanna?

In her heartfelt response, the actor also shared a glimpse of how she views love and personal growth. According to Rashmika, love should never feel restrictive; instead, it should allow people to grow and find themselves. “I am finding my own room and that’s a journey I am so grateful for…Thank you for recognising it… About love, all I can say is – Find a love that liberates you,” she added.

Sometimes the most honest proof of love is simply admiration.

Watching @iamRashmika look at @TheDeverakonda reminded me of that. So I wrote about it ❤️ link – https://t.co/DeXnbyDSXk pic.twitter.com/AnjGWzPk8Y — Dhamini (@suryaakantham) March 8, 2026

Her message quickly resonated with fans, many of whom praised the couple’s journey and their openness about emotions.

Vijay Deverakonda’s sweet reaction to Rashmika’s award win

The couple had another special moment earlier this month when Rashmika received a major honour. The actor won the Best Actress award at the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025 for her performance in the film The Girlfriend. A proud Vijay shared the award poster on his Instagram Story and wrote, “Happy and proud.”

Rashmika, clearly touched by the gesture, replied with affection. “Vijuu!! I love it when you say you are proud,” she wrote.

Inside Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding

Rashmika and Vijay recently began a new chapter in their lives after tying the knot on February 26, 2026, at the luxurious ITC Mementoes Udaipur. The ceremony was an intimate affair attended by close family members and friends. What made the wedding particularly special was the blending of two cultural traditions, Vijay’s Telugu rituals and Rashmika’s Kodava (Coorgi) customs.

Designer Anamika Khanna created the wedding outfits for the couple. A few days later, the actors hosted a grand reception in Hyderabad for their friends from the film industry. Interestingly, Rashmika and Vijay’s love story dates back several years. The duo first shared screen space in the 2018 romantic comedy Geetha Govindam and later reunited in the 2019 action drama Dear Comrade.

Despite constant speculation about their relationship over the years, the actors chose to remain largely private. It was only in February this year that they confirmed their relationship publicly while announcing their wedding, finally turning years of rumours into a real-life love story.