Home

Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna on Animal’s Most Challenging Scene, Reveals She Cried After Slapping Ranbir Kapoor

Rashmika Mandanna on Animal’s Most Challenging Scene, Reveals She Cried After Slapping Ranbir Kapoor

Rashmika Mandanna, who recently featured in Animal revealed that she cried for real after slapping Ranbir Kapoor in the movie.

Rashmika and Ranbir in Animal movie.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal was one of the biggest hits of 2023. The movie which was released on December 01, 2023, featured Ranbir Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The movie earned an impressive Rs 800 crore gross worldwide. Now, Rashmika Mandanna has recently opened up about one of the intense scenes in the film where she slapped her onscreen husband, played by Ranbir Kapoor.

Trending Now

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress revealed that she ended up crying and screaming after the scene was over. She also remembered the guidance provided by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga before the scene, which proved to be helpful for her. Revealing more details, the actress said, “The whole sequence was one take because there was a lot of moving. It wasn’t predictable. I didn’t know what I was going to do. Sandeep told me just to feel how a person in this situation would feel. I remember only this. I don’t remember anything between the action and the cut. I just can’t process it. My brain was just going blank.”

You may like to read

In a scene in the film, Rashmika’s character was seen slapping husband Rannvijay, after he revealed that he spent a night with Zoya which was played by Triptii Dimri. Later, Ranvijay can be seen telling Gitanjali that he had to sleep with Zoya to know about her true intentions. After hearing this, Gitanjali loses her calm and slaps him and the couple ends up having a fight.

Rashmika’s Reaction to the Slap

Post the scene, Rashmika went to Ranbir to comfort him. The actress said, “After the sequence, I was crying for real. I have slapped him, I am screaming, the chaos is happening, and I go to Ranbir, and I am like, ‘Was that okay? Are you okay?’ We finished that sequence in half a day. I loved it, and at that moment, I realised that this was the high of being an actor. People don’t write sequences like this every time. I am so glad that I did this movie and this sequence. I was surprised with myself.”

About the film Animal

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal was one of the hit movies at the box office. The movie went on to become one of the highest-grossers of last year. Apart from Rashmika and Ranbir, the movie also features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles. Despite being surrounded by misogyny and violence, the movie minted crores at the box office.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.