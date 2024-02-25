Home

Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna Opens Up On Why She ‘Did Not Take Ownership’ of Animal Success, Applaud Fans For Full Support

Rashmika Mandanna Opens Up On Why She ‘Did Not Take Ownership’ of Animal Success, Applaud Fans For Full Support

Rashmika Mandanna recently turned to her social media platform to write a lengthy message, discussing her upcoming film schedule and reflecting on taking ownership of her success.

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most loved actresses in the South industry as well as the Bollywood industry. The latest project of Mandanna was Animal, which also featured Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. Within just seven years, Mandanna made a massive success and also made her name. The actress is renowned for her frequent activity on social media, offering glimpses into her personal life and sharing her thoughts. In a recent update, Rashmika posted about her upcoming film and addressed rumours suggesting she didn’t take credit for her success in the movie ‘Animal’.

Trending Now

On February 25, Rashmika took to her Instagram and shared a small cute note. The actress shared two black and white pictures which were a mirror selfie. The actress hid her face with the phone. Sharing the picture, Rahmika wrote, “Hi guys! Can’t show my full face as it’s a new film look, and I can’t reveal it before my film team does, as always. But the shoots are going really well – just wanted to let you all know..” The actress also added that she just wanted to share about the topic that was going around saying that she did not take ownership of Animal’s success.

You may like to read

Rashmika wrote, “I know it comes from a place of love, concern, and worry. We have delivered a massive film, and people loved it and appreciated it. I too wanted to take some time out to enjoy it, as every one of us wants to, but I was back on set the next day of my film release (being the amazing workaholic that I am), and hence I was and am unable to do a lot of interviews or events out there.”

“I am having to do these overnight travels for work, and I am shooting for some of the biggest and most intense films in my career. As you’ll know, I can’t really reveal the look before my film teams do, and hence I am unable to take photos or post some posts or go live as per yours or my wishes. And I know you’ll are missing me and so am I , but I know for sure that when the films DO release, I know you’ll all be super duper happy, and it’s all gonna be worth it!! (I personally CAN’T WAIT for those moments ),” the actress added.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)



About Animal

Animal was released on December 01, 2023. The movie features Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimrii in lead roles. Despite having extreme violence and misogyny, the movie turned out to be a massive hit among the audience and earned more Rs 900 crore worldwide.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.