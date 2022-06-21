Pushpa fame actress Rashmika Mandanna is currently in Mumbai for the shooting schedule of her upcoming film ‘Goodbye’ co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. The actress was recently spotted outside a salon in the city and received a warm welcome from the paparazzi. In fact, the actress left the onlookers stunned by doing some of trademark ‘Pushpa’ gestures. When requested by the paparazzi, Rashmika did the iconic ‘jhukega nahi’ gesture from Pushpa: The Rise. Rashmika was wearing comfy grey athleisure set, paired with cool sunglasses and sport shoes.Also Read - Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa 2' Shoot To Begin Soon- Deets Inside

Watch Rashmika doing Pushpa ‘Jhukega Nahi’ gesture:

Soon as the video was shared by a popular paparazzo, it went viral within no time with fans going gaga over her cuteness. One user commented, "Yaar ye kitni cute h." Another person commented, "Lady pushpa." Another wrote, "Wow so cute."

Meanwhile, in another video, the actress was seen waving at the paps in saami saami style. Rashmika was spotted at her Goodbye director Vikash Bahl’s office and while leaving, she happily posed for the paps and waved them goodbye with hookup step of her popular song ‘Sami Sami’.

Check out the video here:

On a related note, Rashmika Mandanna will be making her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, opposite Ranbir Kapoor, in-fact the duo was also spotted shooting in Manali.