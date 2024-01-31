Home

Rashmika Mandanna Praises His Rumoured BF Vijay Deverakonda For His Support, ‘We Grew Together’

Animal actress recently in an interview talked about his rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda. The diva revealed that she prefers asking Vijay about her doubts and respects his decision. Here's what Rashmika added.

Mumbai: Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna in a recent conversation opened up about how she felt working with other co-stars in the film industry. The actress had been buzzing around since she and Vijay Deverakonda sparked rumours about their relationship. Regarding this context, Rashmika spoke a few words about Arjun Reddy actor, Vijay Deverakonda that caught the attention of the viewers.

Rashmika Speaks Highly of Vijay Deverakonda, ‘He Supported Me Personally’

While conversing with We Are Yuva, the Geetha Govindham actress remarked, “Viju and I, we sort of grew up together. So anything I do in my life right now, he has a contribution in it. I take his advice in anything that I do. I need his opinion, and he is not a ‘yes’ person (sic).”

The Animal actress added further, “He is like on the point, this is good, this is not good, this is what I think, this is what I don’t think. He has supported me personally, more than anyone else in my entire life. So, I feel he’s someone who I really, really respect (sic).”

Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram Post:

Is Rashmika Mandanna Getting Engaged To Vijay Deverakonda? Here’s What Rumours Suggest

It is to be believed that, a source close to the couple, informed HT about their engagement rumours. The source stated, “They are not at all planning to go public with their romance, or planning to take their relationship to the next level by exchanging rings… They are living together, are happy and content with how their relationship is going, and don’t feel the need to get engaged at the moment (sic).”

While there have been many rumours about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda dating and planning to get engaged after going on multiple international vacation trips. The couple went to the Maldives for their stay and spent time together, recently the duo made a visit to Vietnam whose photos went viral on social media.

It was not the first time Rashmika and Vijay were seen together, earlier Rashmika was spotted hanging out at Vijay’s home during Diwali and on several other occasions. Fans on social media were quick to spot the similarities in the pics which Rashmika had posted on her Instagram page.

However, the actor’s team denied all the rumours being made and told IANS that there was no truth made in such claims on social media and they continued to remain as friends.

