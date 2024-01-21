Home

Rashmika Mandanna DeepFake Row: The primary suspect in Rashmika Mandanna's morphed video case was taken into custody by the Delhi Police on Saturday. The 'Pushpa' actress thanked the cops on social media - Check post!

Rashmika Mandanna DeepFake Row:

Rashmika Mandanna DeepFake Row: The primary suspect in Rashmika Mandanna’s deepfake video case was taken into custody by the Delhi Police on Saturday. The ‘Pushpa‘ actress thanked the cops on social media. She said, “Expressing my heartfelt gratitude to @DCP_IFSO🙏🏼 Thank you for apprehending those responsible. Feeling truly grateful for the community that embraces me with love, support and shields me. 🇮🇳 Girls and boys – if your image is used or morphed anywhere without your consent. It is wrong! And I hope this is a reminder that you are surrounded by people who will support you and action will be taken! 🤍 (sic).”

Rashmika Mandanna’s Gratitude Note For Police:

Expressing my heartfelt gratitude to @DCP_IFSO 🙏🏼 Thank you for apprehending those responsible. Feeling truly grateful for the community that embraces me with love, support and shields me. 🇮🇳 Girls and boys – if your image is used or morphed anywhere without your consent. It… — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) January 20, 2024

The suspected mastermind, Eemani Naveen (24), was taken into custody by the Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of the Special Cell. He is accused of creating and sharing deepfake videos of Mandanna on social media, which alarmed prominent figures like Amitabh Bachchan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The apprehended individual is a native of the Guntur region in Andhra Pradesh and, according to the police, graduated with a B-tech from a reputable engineering institution in Chennai.Hemant Tiwari, Deputy Commissioner of Police, IFSO Unit, stated that Naveen had previously maintained a fan page for Rashmika Mandanna and had also made two more fan pages for other well-known celebrities.

“We’ve arrested the main accused identified as Eemani Naveen, from Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur. Laptop and mobile phone recovered from him. His deleted data is also being recovered…He used to run a fan page of a famous film actress (Rashmika Mandanna) and also created two more fan pages of another two noted celebrities,” DCP, IFSO Unit said in a press briefing here.

The senior police officer said that the 24-year-old got scared after he learned that his videos have courted nationwide controversy. “Later when he realized that it became a national sensation. He also saw tweet from famous film stars against the said deep fake video. He got scared and deleted the said posts from the Instagram Channel and also changed the name of Insta channel. He had also deleted the relevant digital data from his devices,” the police officer said.

When a deepfake AI-generated video of actor Rashmika Mandanna surfaced online in November of last year, it sparked conversations about online safety. A lady who looked like actress Rashmika was seen getting into an elevator while decked up in a black bikini in the video. As soon as the video went viral, a number of people on social media confirmed that it was a deepfake.

As per police, during the investigation, more than 500 social media accounts related to the alleged deepfake videos were analysed.”The videos were analysed in the Cyber Lab. After the deep analysis and interrogation of suspected persons, finally, the account of the alleged was traced on Instagram. During further analysis, it was found that the original video of one British Indian girl was posted on October 9, 2023, and the deepfake video was posted on October 13, 2023.

After identifying the alleged, a team reached Guntur, Andhra Pradesh and located Eemani Naveen who confessed to his crime,” police said, adding that he revealed that he is a fan of the actress and used to run her fan page.”Just to increase the followers on the page, he created the deepfake video and posted it on the fan page on October 13. 2023.

Due to this deepfake video, the fan following of this page increased from 90,000 to 1,08,000 within two weeks,” police added. After a prolonged questioning by the DCP, IFSO Unit, Naveen revealed that, in 2019, he obtained a certification in Digital Marketing from Google Garage while pursuing a B Tech.

(With ANI inputs)

