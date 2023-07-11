Home

Rashmika Mandanna Recreates Vicky Kaushal’s Obsessed Dance And It Is Adorable

Rashmika Mandanna was asked about her favourite song by a fan. The Pushpa actress revealed that she enjoys the Punjabi track Obsessed just because of Vicky Kaushal.

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to reprise her role as Srivalli in Pushpa 2: The Rule. (Credits: Instagram)

Rashmika Mandanna became an overnight sensation all over the country after her film Pushpa: The Rise was released. With her impeccable performances in Goodbye and Mission Majnu, she managed to strengthen her hold on the audience’s hearts. The actress is now gearing up for the release of her next film- Animal with Ranbir Kapor. Rashmika has earned a huge fan following, with whom she often interacts through pictures, videos, and question and answer sessions. Her recent ‘Ask Me Anything’ session has won over the internet and the reason is extremely adorable.

Rashmika Mandanna Grooves To Obsessed

During the interaction with fans, Rashmika Mandanna was asked about her favourite song by one of her followers. The Pushpa actress, in response to the question, revealed that she enjoys the Punjabi track Obsessed. Not only this, the actress went the extra mile for her fans and dropped a video dancing to the viral song. Rashmika, while grooving to the track, also shared that it was because of Vicky Kaushal that she has started enjoying the song. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “currently tripping on courtesy @vickykaushal09.”

The Punjabi track Obsessed became extremely popular after Vicky Kaushal’s impressive dance moves on the song went viral. Such was the impact of his video that fans began making Reels and videos imitating Vicky’s steps. Vicky Kaushal had even danced to the track on popular demand during the promotions of his hit film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Upcoming Films

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to reprise her role as Srivalli in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule. Besides Allu Arjun and Rashmika, the film also has Fahadh Faasil in the lead. Rashmika Mandanna also has a few other projects in her kitty. She has joined forces with Nithiin and Vennela Kishore for VNRTrio. The actress will also be seen in the female-centric film Rainbow co-starring Dev Mohan.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Animal is one of the most-awaited films of the year. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the lead. It is slated to release this year on December 1. Apart from this, Rashmika will appear in Laxman Utekar’s Chhawa opposite Vicky Kaushal.

