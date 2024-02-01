Home

Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna Reveals WHY She Reacted to DeepFake Video, ‘I am Really Scared…’

Rashmika Mandanna Reveals WHY She Reacted to DeepFake Video, ‘I am Really Scared…’

DeepFake Row: Rashmika Mandanna spoke about the recent incident and why was it important to talk about it - Here's what she said:

Rashmika Mandanna Reveals WHY She Reacted to DeepFake Video, 'I am Really Scared...'

DeepFake Row: A deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna entering an elevator became viral two months earlier, in November. The person who was the primary perpetrator of the deepfake was allegedly apprehended by the Delhi Police last week. In a recent interview with We Are Yuvaa, the actor talked candidly about her experience and the reasons behind her remarks on the DeepFake. In her explanation of her decision to speak out against this matter, Rashmika emphasized how society as a whole tends to minimize the difficulties that those in the entertainment sector endure. She said that it’s necessary to reject expectations and conventions in society.

Trending Now

Rashmika spoke at length about how she felt and said, “So many times this happens, and you speak about it, and someone is like, ‘But you chose this job!’ Or you know, ‘This is how it’s going to be.’ ‘Like, why are you talking about it now?’ In my head, the only thing I was thinking about was that if this happened to me in college, I wouldn’t have anyone to come and support me. Because something in our culture is that what society thinks of us is supposed to be us. Like we have to be the way and react how society wants us to, you know, think and react, right? (sic).”

You may like to read

The convincingly realistic-looking deepfake video started a discussion about the improper use of technology, with several well-known celebrities voicing their worries. Rashmika Mandanna’s visage appeared in a video featuring British influencer Zara Patel that went viral.

“So imagine some girl in her college had to go through the same thing. And I am like, dude, I am really scared for them. And if I am speaking about it, so there’s at least like 41 million people who know that, okay, there’s something called the deepfake. And this is not right. There’s something that is affecting emotions and causing stress in people in general. So I think bringing out that awareness was important to me (sic),” she added.

Rashmika Mandanna is not the only famous person who has experienced the horrors of deepfake video; actors Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Katrina Kaif, and others have all been victims of this threat. Fake audio and video content produced by artificial intelligence (AI) is widely available online.

Rashmika was last seen in Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. In addition, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Ranbir Kapoor had key parts in the movie. She will now work alongside Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2: The Rule on August 15. Additionally, she is working on the film Chaava, which is scheduled to open in theatres on December 6, 2024.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.