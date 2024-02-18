Home

Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna Says ‘Escaped Death’ After Her Flight Makes Emergency Landing Due To Technical Issue

Rashmika Mandanna Says ‘Escaped Death’ After Her Flight Makes Emergency Landing Due To Technical Issue

Rashmika Mandanna, recounting her experience on her Instagram account, wrote, "Just for your information, this is how we narrowly avoided a fatal incident today."

Rashmika Mandanna's flight makes an emergency landing

Rashmika Mandanna found herself stuck in a harrowing situation when the flight she was travelling on had to make an emergency landing due to a technical glitch. The actress took to her Instagram story and informed about the incident. The incident occurred while the actor was en route from Mumbai to Hyderabad, accompanied by actor Shraddha Das.

Trending Now

Taking to her Instagram stories, Rashmika Mandanna shared a selfie with Shraddha and wrote, “Just FYI this is how we escaped death today…” The Deccan Chronicle reported that the flight was en route from Mumbai to Hyderabad when it encountered turbulence. Following the incident, it returned to Mumbai after 30 minutes due to a technical issue. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

You may like to read

Take a look at the photo here:

Coming to Rashmika’s work front, the actress is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie Animal. The actress was seen with Ranbir Kapoor, and the movie was helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Soon after its release, the movie turned out to be a massive hit among audience.

Earlier, during a conversation with Grazia, the actress revealed that she never planned to step into the Bollywood industry. However, she always thought of giving back to the Hindi film audience because of the ‘immense love’ she was receiving from them. “2020 was hard on all of us, and I remember during those two years that we had to sit at home feeling lost and hopeless. The transition to Hindi films wasn’t always on the cards—me being an actor was a surprise to me (laughs), but it happened because of the immense love I was receiving from the Hindi industry, and I wanted to give that back and do a film in Hindi as well. I feel like it’s my responsibility to do good films and be a part of films that give back to the people who love me, which makes me disciplined and hard-working.”

Currently, Rashmika is busy working on her most-awaited film, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actress will portray the role of Srivalli in the movie. The film is written and helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise was released in 2021 and turned out to be a blockbuster.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.