Rashmika Mandanna Says Her ‘Husband Should be Like VD’, Fans Are Sure She’s Talking About ‘Vijay Deverakonda’

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is frequently seen engaging with her fans via social media. This time Rashmika agreed to a post which mentioned qualities of husband must be like 'VD'. Read along.

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna who was last in the blockbuster film Animal, has once again made the headlines on social media. For the unknown, Rashmika Mandanna is super active on social media. Recently on one of the fan pages of Rashmika Mandanna read the qualities of a husband the actress was looking for. The post mentioned the name of Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda, to which Rashmika agreed to the post. Read along.

Did Rashmika Mandanna Confirm Her Marriage with Vijay Deverakonda?

On February 26, evening one of the fan pages of Rashmika Mandananna shared a post that read “What all qualities one should have to become Rashmika Mandanna’s husband (sic).” The post further read the terms and conditions one must have to become Rashmika’s husband. “She is the National Crush of India

Her husband must be special. Her husband should be like VD. I mean Very Daring. Who can protect her? We call her a queen, then her husband should also be like a king (sic).”

Take a look at the Viral Rashmika Mandanna’s Fan Page Post:

What qualities should one have to become #RashmikaMandanna‘s husband? She is National Crush of India

Her husband must be special. Her husband should be like VD.

I mean Very Daring 💪 Who can protect her.

We call her a queen 👸 then her husband should also be like a king 👑 pic.twitter.com/UwC4lyHBr4 — Rashmika Delhi Fans (@Rashmikadelhifc) February 26, 2024

However, what caught the attention of the users was when Rashmika Mandanna agreed to the terms and conditions especially to the one which read, “Her husband should be like VD. I mean Very Daring. Who can protect her (sic).” To this Rashmika replied, “ That’s very true (smiley and heart emoji) (sic).”

Rashmika Mandanna’s Rumoured Relationship with Vijay Deverakonda

Many may not know what “VD” stands for the nickname of Vicky Deverakaonda. It is mostly called by his fan following. It is to be noted that Rashmika and Vijay have sparked multiple speculations related to getting married. A news report published by News18 claimed that Rashmika and Vijay started their relationship after collaborating on the 2018 movie Geetha Govindam. Since then the rumoured couple has been spotted together on vacation trips. However, they have consistently denied the rumours and emphasised that they are simply good friends and provide strong support for each other.

Netizens On Social Media Spark Speculations of Rashmika Marrying Vijay

A user on X/ Twitter commented, “So rashmika mandanna mam you indirectly confirm something (sic).” Another comment read, “Madam confirm to VD (clapping emoji) (sic).” The third user read, “Mam Kitana wait karaiygi aap ke reply ke liye (heart emoji) (sic).” Another user claimed, “I think rash will marry vd in future (sic).” This is not the first time that the rumoured couple has been making headlines. Earlier it was speculated that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were engaged. However, it is to be noted that neither Rashmika nor Vijay addressed any of the claims.

What are your thoughts on Rashmika Mandanna’s rumours about marrying Vijay Deverakonda?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.