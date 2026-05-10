Home

Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna shares inside pics from Vijay Deverakondas birthday celebration filled with love

Rashmika Mandanna shares inside pics from Vijay Deverakonda’s birthday celebration filled with love

Rashmika Mandanna's heartfelt birthday wish to hubby Vijay Deverakona, expresses her immense love for him.

Vijay Devrakonda and Rashmika (PC: Instagram)

Rashmika Mandanna shared Vijay Deverakonda’s birthday turned out to be a “perfect day” filled with love, happiness, and celebrations. Posting unseen glimpses from the special day on Instagram, Rashmika gave fans a peek into how they spent time together. In her post, the actress revealed that the day included meeting fans who came home to wish Vijay, spending time with close friends, working out at the gym together, and enjoying simple moments with loved ones. Rashmika also shared that one of their close friends, Shimmu, joined them for the celebrations. Calling it a “perfect day,” Rashmika’s heartfelt post once again sparked excitement among fans, who loved seeing the adorable bond between the rumoured couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)



She ended her heartfelt birthday wish by expressing her immense love for Vijay, “I love the days when you had released the date for a shoot and for some reason it gets cancelled and you get to celebrate! love it! Happiest birthday to you my Viiijjjjjuuuuu!,” concluded Rashmika.

Also Read: This superstar once struggled financially, delivered a cult hit, Bollywood debut failed, later married a top star; net worth is Rs…, name is…

Earlier, VD’s younger brother, Anand Deverakonda, also wished him on social media, saying that this year the ‘Liger’ actor seemed to be more complete, confident, and courageous, as he celebrated his first birthday post-marriage. Anand penned on the photo-sharing app, “This year you celebrate your birthday feeling more complete, with more confidence and courage than ever (red heart emoji) Happy birthday bigggg brother!!! (red heart and sparkle emojis),” Anand wished the ‘Arjun Reddy’ actor.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Did Rashmika Mandanna announce pregnancy?

Just over a month after her wedding, Rashmika shared a video on Instagram captioned “Now we’re three” along with a white heart emoji. The video included animated graphics resembling her and Vijay with a red heart and yellow flower appearing alongside. Fans immediately took this post as a potential pregnancy announcement. Some speculated that “three” could indicate the arrival of a baby, while others wondered if it referred to something else entirely. Social media lit up with comments asking whether she is expecting, with fans writing things like “Is Rashmika pregnant?” and “Are you going to be a mom now?”

However, Rashmika’s video was linked to her creative Instagram account “Rashmikaru” and the tag “Terribly Tiny Tales,” which focused on small animations, illustrations, and personal reflections.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda celebrates Rashmika Mandanna’s birthday with heartfelt BTS from Ranabaali: ‘I love you…’

Vijay and Rashmika got hitched in a traditional ceremony in Udaipur this February. Work-wise, Vijay and Rashmika will share the screen in Rahul Sankrityan’s upcoming period drama, “Ranabaali“, marking their first movie together after marriage.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.