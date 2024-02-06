Home

Rashmika Mandanna Shuts Down Rumours of Her Charging Rs 4.5 Crore After Animal Success, Adds ‘I Should Consider…’

Animal starrer Rashmika Mandanna recently addressed the rumours which claimed that her charges for each movie has increased to 4.5 crores. Take a look at Rashmika's hysterical reply.

Mumbai: Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s last released movie Animal has been a part of many controversies. The movie soon became a talking point of misogyny, extreme violence, and too much bloodshed in the gangster-action movie. Now the co-star of the movie Rashmika Mandanna who played the role of Geetanjali as Ranbir’s wife in the movie has been making headlines recently. Rumours on social media claim that after the success of Animal, Rashmika Mandanna has increased her acting fee. Shortly after these rumours became viral on social media the actress addressed the rumours and denied the claims. Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna’s response.

X Account Claims Rashmika Mandanna Increases Her Remuneration After Animal Success

An X (Twitter) handle under the name, Film Bowl claimed that Animal starrer Rashmika Mnadanna had increased her acting fee. The post read, “BUZZ #RashmikaMandanna Increased her Remuneration again after #Animal success From inside reports, Currently, she’s charging around 4Cr – 4.5cr per film (sic).”

Take a look at the post:

BUZZ⚠️#RashmikaMandanna Increased her Remuneration again after #Animal success 🏃 From inside reports, Currently she’s charging around 4Cr – 4.5cr per film pic.twitter.com/amyyz5iTEP — Filmy Bowl (@FilmyBowl) February 6, 2024

‘I Think I Should Consider It’, Says Rashmika Mandanna Sarcastically

To the reply of fake rumors, the actress herself denied all the claims made against her name. Rashmika Mandanna wrote, “Says who I wonder.. after seeing all of this I think I should actually consider it.. and if my producers ask why.. then I’ll just say ‘media out there is saying this sir.. and I think I should live up to their words.. what do I do? (sic).”

Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna’s Hysterical Reply:

Animal Park Update: Ranbir Kapoor Tells Sandeep Reddy Vanga Can Get Darker and Complex

The first part of Animal received much love from the audience, and the second part of the movie was confirmed by the makers’ side. Earlier, the Animal star Ranbir Kapoor interacted with the media where he revealed that Sandeep Reddy Vanga has the liberty to darker in the Animal project. He also added that the audience assured his movie which gave him the confidence to make the movie complex and darker. Lastly, Ranbir said, “He is Sandeep Reddy Vanga he can do anything (sic).”

Makers of the Movie Confirm The Basic Structure of The Script of Animal Park is Ready

Recently the makers of the film confirmed that the basic structure of the script is ready. It is to be believed that Sandeep Reddy along with the writers is expected to collaborate after the second half of 2024 and the shooting of Animal Part Two is expected to begin by early 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates on Animal Park!

