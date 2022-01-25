Actor Rashmika Mandanna has established herself as one of the most popular stars in South film thanks to her exceptional performance, and captivating persona. The actor who is also called the National crush is currently over the moon after the massive success of her film Pusha: The Rise. Rashmika was recently spotted at an airport wearing an oversized sweatshirt and barely seen shorts. She completed her ensemble with white flip-flops, a lilac cap, and a black face mask. Before getting inside her car, the South star took a few poses for the cameras. Rashmika Mandanna can be seen coming out of the airport in a video that has emerged. While the star drew praise for her enormous sweater and shorts, others slammed her for them.Also Read - Pushpa: The Rise Continues To Break Records, Beats Baahubali To Become 9th All-Time Highest 5th Week Grosser

Take a look at the viral video:

Netizens were quick to drop comments on the viral video. While many appreciated her for a casual look, others bashed for the same. One of the users wrote, " Thand nahi lagti kya." While another wrote, "She forgot her pants."

While on the work front, the actor is celebrating the massive success of Pushpa, also starring Allu Arjun. Rashmika is all set to make her Bollywood debut with actor Sidharth Malhotra with ‘Mission Majnu.’

Are you excited to see Rashmika Mandanna make her Bollywood debut? Watch this space for more updates.