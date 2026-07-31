Rashmika Mandanna suffers serious hip injury; advised six weeks of rest – Here’s what happened

Rashmika Mandanna suffers athlete-like hip injury while filming dance sequence. She has been advised complete bed rest.

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Rashmika Mandanna (PC-Instagram)

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has reportedly suffered a serious hip injury while shooting an intense dance sequence, forcing doctors to advise her to take complete rest for the next six weeks. The injury is expected to affect the schedules of her upcoming films as well as several brand commitments. According to media reports, the actress sustained a complete tendon detachment in her hip after pushing herself through physically demanding dance and action sequences.

The doctors were shocked by the injury

Doctors were reportedly surprised by the severity of the injury, saying such tendon damage is more commonly seen in professional athletes who undergo intense physical training. Following medical evaluation, Rashmika has been advised to stay away from work for six weeks before beginning a structured rehabilitation programme to regain strength and mobility.

Mandanna has been juggling multiple projects at the same time, including the shoots of Ranabaali and Mysaa. Apart from her film commitments, Rashmika is also associated with nearly 30 national and international brands, making the injury a significant setback for her busy schedule. Reports suggest that the recovery period may lead to delays in both film shoots and advertising campaigns.

Interestingly, just days before reports of her injury surfaced, choreographer Brinda, who is working with Rashmika on a song for Mysaa, had praised the actress for her dedication and work ethic.

Sharing a heartfelt note on Instagram, Brinda said Rashmika’s commitment during rehearsals and filming was remarkable. She wrote that in her many years in the film industry, she had rarely come across an actress who displayed such discipline, hard work and sincerity.

The choreographer also revealed that Rashmika never complained despite being in pain. According to Brinda, the actress accepted every correction with a smile and immediately worked on improving her performance, adding that audiences would eventually witness the effort she had put into the film.

Mysaa has already generated significant buzz since its announcement. The film was recently in the news after its makers revealed that the team had completed filming a crucial underwater sequence featuring Rashmika.

While neither Rashmika nor her team has officially commented on the reported injury, fans have been wishing the actress a speedy recovery and hoping she returns to work soon.