Rashmika Mandanna Triggers New Controversy, Says South Films Have 'Masala Item Songs But Bollywood...'

Rashmika Mandanna recently triggered a new controversy as she said that South films have 'masala item numbers while Bollywood has romantic songs.

Rashmika Mandanna Triggers New Controversy: Rashmika Mandanna, who became a national crush with her PAN (popular-across-nation) blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise has triggered a new controversy. The recently accompanied her co-star Sidharth Malhotra at the song launch of their upcoming spy-action-drama Mission Majnu. When quizzed about their light-hearted romantic track Rabba Janda, Rashmika said that she has grown up on Bollywood love songs. She also pointed out that South films are all about ‘masala, item and dance numbers’. Her remarks didn’t go down well with her South fans, and she got brutally trolled for her statement. The internet has been divided over Rashmika’s comment as a section of users also felt there was nothing wrong in what she stated.

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO RASHMIKA MANDANNA’S REMARK ON SOUTH FILMS:

Whats wrong ? Once upon a time bollywood is actually famous for their melodious songs Shan , KK ,mohith Chauhan ,some others were the lovable singers at those times ..don’t make everything controversial.. — cbreddy (@cbreddy7) December 28, 2022

Can this song qualify as a good Romantic song?pic.twitter.com/KARFq16iyP — Naveen Gupta 🌺 (@Naveen_Guptaa) December 29, 2022

I literally blame tollywood for making her what today. She never deserved any projects after sarileru. But she was blessed with huge projects like Pushpa for no reason. As you sow, so you reap. She first ditched her home, now entire South india. — Gopinath Agrahara (@gopinathag) December 29, 2022

Now Telugu & Tamil audience will understand why kannada audience hate this actress… — Mallikarjun Pattar (@mallu_pattar) December 28, 2022

I don’t think there is any degradation in her words — Nirosh Reddy (@Urs_niro) December 28, 2022

@iamRashmika madam we stand with you

Bollywood romantic songs are always ahead of south

And

South item songs and mass beats are ahead of Bollywood

DDLJ

RAB NE BANHE JODI

KKHH

So many movies — bujjigadu_vigaz (@bujjigadu_vigaz) December 28, 2022

Rashmika will also be seen in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal directed by Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

