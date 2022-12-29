Rashmika Mandanna Triggers New Controversy, Says South Films Have ‘Masala Item Songs But Bollywood…’

Rashmika Mandanna recently triggered a new controversy as she said that South films have 'masala item numbers while Bollywood has romantic songs.

Published: December 29, 2022 3:27 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Singh Bohra

Rashmika Mandanna Triggers New Controversy: Rashmika Mandanna, who became a national crush with her PAN (popular-across-nation) blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise has triggered a new controversy. The recently accompanied her co-star Sidharth Malhotra at the song launch of their upcoming spy-action-drama Mission Majnu. When quizzed about their light-hearted romantic track Rabba Janda, Rashmika said that she has grown up on Bollywood love songs. She also pointed out that South films are all about ‘masala, item and dance numbers’. Her remarks didn’t go down well with her South fans, and she got brutally trolled for her statement. The internet has been divided over Rashmika’s comment as a section of users also felt there was nothing wrong in what she stated.

Rashmika will also be seen in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal directed by Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

