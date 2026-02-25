The wedding celebrations of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have officially moved into full festive mode — and the latest haldi ceremony glimpses are everything fans hoped for. After confirming their relationship publicly and announcing that they would lovingly call their union “The Wedding of Virosh,” the couple has been sharing small yet meaningful moments from their pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur.

Now, fresh visuals from the haldi ceremony have taken over social media timelines.

Haldi Ceremony Glimpses From Udaipur Go Viral

The couple, who arrived in Udaipur, Rajasthan ahead of their February 26 wedding, have been hosting intimate yet vibrant pre-wedding functions at a luxury hotel on the outskirts of the city. Close friends and family members are in attendance, keeping the celebrations warm and personal.

In the latest Instagram Stories, Rashmika and Vijay offered colourful haldi ceremony glimpses filled with laughter, bright yellow decor and candid moments. Though the couple chose not to reveal too many details, the snippets were enough to send fans into a frenzy.

The ceremony appeared joyful and relaxed, reflecting the bond they have built over seven years — a relationship that began during Geetha Govindam (2018) and strengthened through Dear Comrade (2019).

Storm and Aura Become Unexpected Stars

While fans were busy admiring the haldi decor and the couple’s glow, it was their pets who quietly stole the spotlight.

Eagle-eyed followers noticed a special poster featuring Vijay’s Siberian Husky, Storm Deverakonda, and Rashmika’s Cocker Spaniel, Aura. The adorable inclusion of their furry companions in the ceremony decor melted hearts instantly.

Within minutes, social media was flooded with comments calling Storm and Aura the “real VIP guests” of the wedding. The thoughtful gesture added a personal touch to the celebrations and reflected how important their pets are in their lives.

From ‘VIROSH Premier League’ to Wedding Festivities

Before the haldi ceremony, the couple had already shared glimpses of other pre-wedding moments. From a friendly cricket match at the hotel — cheekily named the “VIROSH Premier League” to a beautifully decorated dinner setup with pink tulips and white flowers, every update has felt intimate yet grand.

Pre-wedding functions are expected to continue over two days before the main ceremony. Udaipur, known for hosting high-profile celebrity weddings in recent years, once again serves as the dreamy backdrop for this much-awaited union.

After years of speculation and quiet appearances together, Rashmika and Vijay have finally embraced their love story publicly — and fans are soaking in every glimpse.

As the big day approaches, one thing is clear: The Wedding of Virosh is not just about glamour. It is about shared memories, close friends, family — and of course, Storm and Aura.