Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda kickstart pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur, wedding muhurtam revealed, will take place at...

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are said to have kicked off pre-wedding celebrations in Udaipur. Reports indicate that their wedding muhurtam has been revealed, keeping fans eagerly waiting for the ceremony.

—————————- South stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have started their pre-wedding celebrations in Udaipur ahead of their big day on February 26, 2026. Fans have been eagerly following updates and are curious about wedding schedule, attire, rituals and overall celebrations.

Pre-wedding celebrations begin

The couple kicked off their festivities with fun-filled activities, sharing glimpses on social media. Fans got peek at custom-made field markets, popcorn buckets for the Virosh Premier League and pool game with close friends. What was kept private was sangeet ceremony, where pictures of Rashmika and Vijay through the years decorated the venue, adding a personal touch to the celebrations.

Vijay, Rashmika, his brother Anand Deverakonda and few friends were seen flying from Hyderabad to Udaipur. Many guests started arriving on Tuesday, including director-actor Tharun Bhascker, Rahul Ravindran, actors Eesha Rebba and Ashika Ranganath and celebrity stylist Shravya Varma.

Check out the viral glimpse from Sangeet ceremony

Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies

Sources reveal that haldi and mehendi ceremonies are planned for Wednesday, attended by family and closest friends. These rituals are set to include a mix of traditional Telugu and Kodava customs to honor both Vijay and Rashmika’s roots.

Wedding muhurtam revealed

While the couple has maintained privacy throughout the celebrations, it is reported that the wedding muhurtam, or auspicious time, is set for 8 AM. The ceremony will reflect a combination of Telugu and Kodava culture, with priests performing rituals in accordance with family traditions. Arjun Reddy and Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is expected to oversee some of the wedding rituals, along with other priests involved in the pre-wedding events.

Special messages and fan excitement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not attend the wedding in person but sent his blessings to Vijay’s parents Govardhan Rao and Madhavi. Long before the couple announced their wedding, fans coined the nickname “Virosh” combining Vijay and ‘Rosh’, Rashmika’s nickname, as a tribute to their bond.

The couple first worked together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). They got engaged privately in Hyderabad last October and only recently shared the wedding announcement with their fans, calling it “the Wedding of Virosh.”

